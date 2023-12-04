Notice to Creditors – Brown

William J. Nelson, Esq.
Nelson Law Office PLLC
217 North 3rd Street, Suite J
Hamilton, MT 59840
Telephone: (406) 363-3181
Attorney for Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN RE THE ESTATE OF: MARLA KAY BROWN, Deceased.
Cause No. DP-22-49
Dept. No.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, Pam Nelson, return receipt requested, c/o Nelson Law Office PLLC , 217 North Third Street, Suite J, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
DATED this 21st day of November, 2023.
/s/ Pam Nelson
Personal Representative
/s/ William J. Nelson
Attorney for Personal Representative
BS 11-29, 12-6, 12-13-23.
Leave a Reply