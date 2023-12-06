Michalson is Stevensville’s new mayor

by John Dowd

Last Wednesday, Nov. 29, the Stevensville Town Council elected their new mayor, who was sworn in Friday morning. Bob Michalson, the former Town Council President, stepped down from that role to step up to take the mantle over from former mayor, Steve Gibson.

On Wednesday night, the mayoral candidates answered several questions in front of the council to help in determining their ability to fill the role. The only two applicants were Michalson and Scott Butler, and the questioning started alphabetically, with Butler.

Prior to the meeting, Butler called one of the council members to ask about where they wanted to see the town go and to learn about Stevensville’s form of government. As the town of Stevensville is organized in a “weak mayor” system, the mayor ultimately has very little power, most of which is held collectively by the council.

One of the first questions addressed the candidate’s ideas of the mayor’s position in Stevensville, and each candidate’s thoughts on that position. Butler answered, “Our responsibility is first and foremost to the people of Stevensville. If I am elected mayor, I assure you I will be accountable to this community.” Butler was also asked about his leadership style, to which he responded, “Good ideas come from all over. If I am chosen as mayor, my door is always open.”

After Butler was finished, Michalson was called to enter the room for his interview and was asked all the same questions. One of the issues both candidates were asked to speak on specifically was the issue of traffic in Stevensville, especially regarding the Main Street area. Michalson said that as the issue lies in the control of the State Department of Transportation, fixing it will rely on their responses to the town’s concerns. Butler acknowledged that there was definitely an issue, however, had no comment on how to resolve the issue.

Candidates were both asked how they would handle new proposed infrastructure projects. Butler said that he would hear all sides, while Michalson, again very familiar with the system of the town and the council, explained that he would first bring it to the council before doing anything else. In closing statements, Michalson said, “I am not going to make any wholesale changes. Just keep plugging leaks and moving forward.”

Council member Cindy Brown motioned to appoint Michalson as the new mayor, and the stage was opened to public comment. The first to speak was William Rowe, the Stevensville Airport Manager. Rowe first stated that he was there to comment not as the manager of the airport, but as a Stevensville business owner. He expressed concerns about Michalson as the new mayor, citing a lawsuit several years prior that regarded Michalson and harassment. Rowe was in support of Butler.

Another to speak was Mark Adams, who supported Michalson. Adams said that he was previously a neighbor to Butler, and said that Butler had shown several concerning “personal problems,” which Adams believed would inhibit his ability to be effective in the office of mayor. Adams did not go into any detail on his specific concerns, but said that it would be wise not to elect Butler. Adams also said, “Michalson mentioned that he is a recovering alcoholic, and that means something to me.” Adams referred to a comment Michalson made during his interview, expressing his many years of abstinence from alcohol, and that it was the best decision he had ever made. Adams expressed his respect for Michalson’s transparency.

The decision was put to a vote by the council, which unanimously elected Michalson as the new mayor. After the election, former mayor

Gibson gave heartfelt closing statements and read a letter of goodbye to the town. In it, he expressed great pride in the efforts his team had made during his time as mayor. Despite inflation, Gibson commented on how they did not raise water or sewer rates and said “Now, the budget is in pretty good shape, due to the work of many people.” Gibson also beseeched the town to raise the pay for the police and to better their retirement program. He also requested the town continue work to repair the water leaks and to pursue the water rights, saying, “We are so close.” Gibson also wanted the town to follow through with the Montana Department of Transportation about placing stop signs in the main corridor of town. Gibson thanked the staff, police, fire department and everyone else for their dedication to the town. He thanked the community and his wife for their continued support and thanked Janelle Berthoud, the town clerk, without whom Gibson believed none of what they had been able to accomplish would have been possible.

After Gibson’s comments, Michalson added, “He stepped up and he did the job. It’s sad to see him go. Thank you, Steve.”

Michalson was sworn in last Friday. During an interview afterwards, Michalson said he has been on the council in several fashions for eight years. He also commended former mayor Gibson, saying “The guy knows his budget really well.” Michalson reiterated his comments from several days prior, saying the town needs to continue to work on the leaks. According to Michalson, the town is losing 50 million gallons every month, and the problem has been going on for years. They have a bid for the project and they want to get it started as soon as possible. “It’s small town issues that need to be addressed,” he said. “The former mayor worked tirelessly on water rights,” so those are priorities for him as well.

Michalson also said, “I’ve always been for responsible growth.” He expressed that his 26-year career as a welder for the railroad gives him a unique insight into understanding construction projects from the perspective “of a layperson.” He wants to see development done right, and said, “It seems like the developers don’t want to pay their fair share.” He expanded on that statement, mentioning that there are often many steps that are missed in the process. For him, these infrastructure projects are his priority, and need to be continued and seen through to the end.