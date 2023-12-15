Hamilton seeks input on future of old fire hall

by Nathan Boddy

A recent ribbon-cutting ceremony for Hamilton’s new fire station on Foxfield Street means that the time is right for a decision about the future of the historic fire station building. To that end, the City of Hamilton assembled a 12-person steering committee which has analyzed a preliminary architectural report and narrowed the options to three. The city now seeks greater input on the three options through open houses and an online survey.

On Wednesday, December 20th there will be two open houses at the old fire station located at the corner of 3rd and State Streets in Hamilton. The first will run from 12 to 1:30 p.m., and the second from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Furthermore, residents are invited to read about the three viable options and submit their preference via an online survey, the link for which is provided below. Hard copies of the survey can also be found at the Bitterroot Public Library and City Hall.

The old fire station was constructed in1906 to serve as a town hall, fire station and library, but in recent years had found itself woefully undersized for the purpose of public safety. With the fire station now located east of Highway 93, however, the historic building near the center of downtown can now be considered for its next chapter. Among the three options for the building are two which would see the return of city hall to the historic building after a 30+ year stay in the Bedford Building, which has been its home since 1989. Yet another could see the development of a mixed use facility on the site. Regardless of the option chosen, the building would undoubtedly require modernization updates such as access, HVAC, plumbing and electric.

The Bitterroot Public Library is of pivotal interest during the decision process, as the library itself could be expanded to include portions of the historic site currently occupied by the fire bays on State Street, or removed entirely to inhabit the Bedford Building.

Matthew Rohrbach, City Planner, says that the city has an interest in, “checking in with our community to figure out what we want to see there,” and that the preferred option will be sent before the City Council, which will make the ultimate decision.

“We know that whatever option is chosen it could be a long road to completion,” he said, adding that they will develop a rigorous financial strategy to accomplish the chosen plan. That strategy will include seeking a variety of state and federal grants to offset costs.

To submit your answer to a short survey about the historic fire hall, go to:

https://aedesign.typeform.com/hamiltonfire.