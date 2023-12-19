Hamilton residents weigh on on Ravalli Street plan

by Nathan Boddy

A few dozen people circulated around tables at City Hall on Tuesday, December 14 to view the current plans for a rebuild of Ravalli Street in Hamilton. Representatives of WGM engineering firm were on hand to answer questions about the project, which should begin in spring of 2024.

As drawn, the new rebuild will see several changes, including a roundabout at Ravalli’s intersection with 7th Street. Somewhat narrowed travel lanes (10 feet as opposed to the existing 12), in addition to improved sidewalk and intersection approaches, should also bolster safety along the corridor. The plan also indicates designated bike lanes, as well as landscaping changes. Residents and concerned citizens were encouraged to leave their comments with WGM and city staff, or to mark up points of concern on the map itself.

“I think it’ll be good,” said Chris Ferguson of the plan. He explained that his only lingering question was whether or not traffic speed or amount would be increased following the changes. “Right now it’s a race track,” he said about Ravalli Street. As evidence he indicated the presence of the digital speed sign on the roadway near his home. “Right now (the sign) has been out there long enough that people have forgotten about it,” he said.

The plans for reconstruction of Ravalli Street have been on the books for at least a decade, said city Public Works Director, Donny Ramer. The city’s 2009 transportation plan indicates that Ravalli Street is a key local connector between Highway 93 and Fourth Street. The road connects Highway 93 at a four-way light, westward and around the corner to a key Kiwanis/River Park access point. With substantial amount of traffic along that corridor and current lack of constructed shoulder and sidewalks, it has been on the city’s list of projects to accomplish for some time. Ramer says that they are ready to tackle the job, while hopefully avoiding disruptions to local residents. To that end, they hope to break ground and get as far as the 7th Street intersection this summer. The extent to which the construction goes westward along Ravalli Street will be determined by the bids, once they come in. As with most construction, prices have gone up in recent years.

Most in attendance on Wednesday night seemed pleased with the plans as drawn. Public Director Ramer said that the input he’s received about the project have fallen mostly along those lines, with several people being shocked to discover where their property lines actually lie, or expressing concern about parking.

To view the current plans, visit the City of Hamilton project page and select ‘Ravalli Street Plan Set.’

http://www.cityofhamilton.net/projects.html