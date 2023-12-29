Hamilton Boys off to a strong start

The Hamilton Boys are 7-0 to start the 2023-2024 season. Hamilton lost a core group of seniors from last year’s team, but this year has melded together nicely to become a team to reckon with. Super Sophomore Canaan Magness has emerged as a floor leader, while senior Cole Dickemore is a dangerous shooter who can get a bucket from anywhere on the court. Seniors Jackson Jessop and Tristan Koerner stabilize the middle, while sophomore Tyler Jette is a versatile player who can score inside and outside. As always, head coach Travis Blome has them playing defense at a high level. Although the season is young, keep an eye on this team.

They hosted Bigfork on Tuesday, Dec 19th and won 55-43 in a weird game. Hamilton jumped out to a 24-2 lead at the end of the first quarter, and it looked like they would cruise to an easy victory, but a spirited Bigfork squad fought back and chipped away at the lead. At one point in the 4th quarter, Hamilton’s lead was down to single digits. But in the end Hamilton came through for the win. Canaan Magness led the Broncs with 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 assists. Cole Dickemore had 12 points. Tristan Koerner had 9 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 steals. Jackson Jessop had 8 points, and Tyler Jette added 7 points.

Then on Thursday, they traveled to Libby and won 69-45. The Broncs owned the 2nd & 3rd quarters, outscoring the Loggers 48-20 in those quarters. Hamilton’s Canaan Magness had a big game with 24 points, Cole Dickemore had 15, Tyler Jette had 10, Jackson Jessop and Jesse Villigan each had 8, and Tristan Koerner added 4.

The Hamilton Girls hosted Bigfork, the defending Class B State Champions, on Tuesday, Dec 19th. The Lady Broncs didn’t have quite enough firepower to match Bigfork, now a Class A school, and lost 31-52. Ashlynn McKern led Hamilton in scoring with 11 points, Taylor McCarthy had 10, Madalyn Nelson and Ayda Griffin each had 3, and Meryn Leonardi and Lavana Wetzel each had 2. Then on Thursday, they traveled to Libby and won 46-21 thanks in part to a 16-2 run in the first quarter.