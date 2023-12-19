Habitat for Humanity gift will help Darby families get homes

by John Dowd

Darby has a way of impacting people that live there, or at least so is the case for Rosie Huckstadt and her husband Gene.

“We love Darby,” said Rosie. The couple lived in the area for many years, and Gene was a long-time rental property owner. A year ago, Gene passed away, leaving behind a legacy of many properties and partnerships. Among those connections was one with Habitat for Humanity of Ravalli County. “I just want to carry on what he started,” said Rosie.

For the last year, Rosie has been working with Habitat for Humanity of Ravalli County (HFH) on a project to give the organization the ability to add two more homes to the area. “Projects like this don’t happen overnight,” added Rosie. After many months of lining everything up, papers were finally signed a couple weeks ago, transferring ownership of the space to HFH.

The property is a sizable lot along the same street as other properties Gene passed on to HFH in the past. According to HFH board member, Jeff Alexander, Gene “sold properties to us in the past at very reasonable prices.” The property is large enough to allow multiple dwellings. According to Alexander, this will “give Habitat for Humanity the ability to split the lot and have two developable parcels.” One portion of the lot has an existing building, which the organization plans to have burned down. The burning will be done by the Darby Volunteer Fire Department, as a training exercise.

HFH already has one chosen family for part of the lot. This will be the 17th partnered family the HFH has worked with in Ravalli County. Families need to meet several criteria to be chosen, and must go through a prolonged application process. They must also comply with several conditions, including putting “sweat equity” into their new home. They are also encouraged to reach out to friends and family to help with the construction of their home. These things, according to Bill Bean, executive director of HFH of Ravalli County, ensure an investment of the family into the project. The process of finding a partner family for a lot also includes “extreme confidentiality,” said Bob Fifield, HFH of Ravalli County board president.

“We are helping them build their homes,” said board member Doug Snyder. He explained that there are a lot of families that apply, but in the end they try to get the spots to those who need them the most. In Darby, there are currently five families, and this lot will add another two.

“We really appreciate what Gene and Rosie have been able to do for us,” said Bean. “It’s the American dream, to own your own home.” He, and the board, believes this new lot will help bring that dream to two more families. These families, according to the organization construction supervisor, Benjamin Frost, could be receiving much more than a brick and mortar location. Frost has worked for several years as the construction supervisor for HFH, and said, “I always knew that I wanted to use construction as a ministry.”

HFH is a Christian-based organization, and to Frost, “I’m doing what I’m doing to provide a foundation for these families.” Frost works tirelessly to make sure every home is done to a high level of quality. Beyond simply pride in his work, Frost said he is truly “serving these families.” He explained, “A lot of times it’s a cycle-breaking opportunity in their lives.” Frost spoke about the children of these families, who may have generations behind them of renting or homelessness. “They have stability, maybe for the first time in their lives,” said Frost.

The HFH also employs the Trapper Creek Job Corps’ masonry class to help lay the foundation, and the corps’ carpentry and painting crews to do some of the work, giving them needed experience on the job, and saving money for HFH.

When asked why she decided to donate to the HFH, Rosie said she wanted to “continue to be of service to the community and to Darby.” She said her husband was a numbers person, and she is a people person. Together, she believed they made a good team and with their perspective qualities, they have done a lot for Darby. According to her, and the board members, “the Lord uses people.”

HFH of Ravalli County has been around for 15 years, and operates out of a thrift store, the sales of which go as donations to the HFH of Ravalli County. The county organization is not directly connected to HFH, the national organization, but is considered an affiliate organization. This means all the donations stay in the valley.

For more information on the Habitat for Humanity of Ravalli County, interested parties can visit the website, ravallihabitat.org.