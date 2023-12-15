Florence wrestlers win Bob Kinney Classic

by Scott Sacry

The boys wrestling teams from Florence, Corvallis, Stevensville, and Darby competed alongside 10 other teams in the Bob Kinney Classic in Superior on Saturday, Dec 9th.

In the team standings, Florence took 1st place, while Corvallis took 5th, Stevensville took 6th, and Darby took 12th.

Individual placers for Florence: 113, Rowan Miller placed 1st, 120; Max Rosenthal placed 1st, 170; Jett Murray placed 1st; 132, Isaac Nicoson placed 2nd; 145, Seth Wilson placed 2nd; HWT, Arie McLaughlin placed 2nd; 126, Jon Post placed 3rd; 205, Jacob Roth placed 3rd; 113, Landon Serevaag placed 4th; 205, Gabe Hartsell-Miller placed 4th.

Individual placers for Corvallis: 126, Sean Davis placed 1st; 138, Ben White placed 2nd; 103, Shane Spencer placed 4th; 120, Quinn Wissenbach placed 4th; 132, Conner Jessop placed 4th; 138, Luke Nuttall placed 4th; 160, Aiden Spencer placed 4th.

Individual placers for Stevensville: 170, Elliott Darnall placed 2nd; 152, Matthew Liedtka placed 3rd; HWT, Zachary Sannar placed 3rd; 145, Gunnar Larson placed 4th.

Individual placers for Darby: HWT, Shannon Stuart placed 4th.