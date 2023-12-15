Flathead Girls Wrestling Invitational held

by Scott Sacry

The girls wrestling teams from the Bitterroot Valley traveled to Kalispell on Friday, Dec. 8th and Saturday, Dec 9th to compete in the 3rd annual Flathead Girls Invitational Tournament. This was a huge event with teams from more than 40 Montana high schools from all classes and divisions.

With such a big, competitive field, placing in this event is a major accomplishment.

Kaelynn Vanderpool from Corvallis won the 107 weight class.

Hailey Sutton from Florence won the 152 weight class.

Jocelyn Covington from Corvallis placed 4th in the 126 weight class.

In the team standings, Corvallis finished 15th, Florence 20th, Hamilton 28th, and Darby 32nd.