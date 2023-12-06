Final Bitter Root Humane Association newsletter

by S. Foster, Stevensville

I received the most recent edition of the Bitter Root Humane Association Paw Prints newsletter last Friday. Indicated on the cover page was the notice that it would be transitioning to an online format and that this printed newsletter would be the last.

It completely eludes me as to the reasoning behind this decision. Is it the postage, the printing costs or other factors that have driven this decision? The rush to put everything online is not always the wisest of moves. There are contributors to the BRHA mission who either do not have computers, email or cell phones to keep abreast of BRHA news, statistics and events. And for the others that do, time is in short supply. Many will not bother with just another redirected source of information. People today (myself included) have no interest in having to check an online website resource when time and interest is short. Having just another newsletter hit their email account to delete routinely without reading is now the norm.

Common sense would suggest that those who contribute the most and most often would be at the top of BRHA minds when making such decisions. Those 40 years and older with more disposable income. Younger people today have higher priorities in life than contributing to the BRHA mission. The point being; older supporters want a hard-copy newsletter. And I am guessing only financial contributors get the newsletter anyway.

Did BRHA bother to ask contributors what format they would like to see in their newsletter? Was there any outreach or research taken to ascertain the impact such a decision would make? I’m guessing the thought process was an off-the-cuff arbitrary choice to avoid printing and postage costs. The annual total contributions to the BRHA benefit will be decisively less as a direct result of this decision.

Myself and others, I am certain, want a printed newsletter to remind us of our interest in the BRHA mission. Our level of interest directly equates to how much and how often we participate when asked to contribute. The newsletter sitting on our tables reminds us of the BRHA mission and our personal commitment for its support.

I make fairly generous contributions and have done so for many years. I hope the misguided and shortsighted decision by BRHA does not derail the otherwise tremendous accomplishments and successes of the past and those anticipated for the future.

For all the hardworking and dedicated volunteers that make BRHA a success, I extend all my admiration and respect for your generous contribution and dedication for the benefit and welfare of the animals in your care. Your selfless support and the attending services you provide deserve the respect and acknowledgment of everyone.