Evergreen Kids Corner making some changes

by John Dowd

The Evergreen Kids Corner is rebranding, in the wake of a state and nation-wide realization that the limits in affordable child care are affecting businesses, especially in rural Montana. According to Ariella Fabra, the executive director of the organization now called the Bitterroot Early Learning Network, she believes the change will allow them to do more of what they were originally designed to do.

The Evergreen Kids Corner was formed in 1984 as a nonprofit run by a parent co-op. As the population in the Bitterroot grew, and the demographics changed, that model was no longer viable. Four or five years ago, said Fabra, the organization decided to change and grow their community involvement and support. “Everyone still sees us as a small parent co-op and preschool.”

However, according to Fabra, the organization is capable of doing so much more for families and businesses in the community. The organization is now chasing a wider scope of work. The network wants to, in Fabra’s words, “uplift and increase current and new childcare providers in the Bitterroot,” and “bring childcare providers and businesses together.”

As stated in another article in the Dec. 6 issue of the Bitterroot Star, the challenges to businesses in the Bitterroot are not unique to the county. However, the Bitterroot Early Learning Network wants to work on the issue locally, and possibly to create a model that could work in other places.

Their goal is to create a “task force” designed to tackle issues and create solutions. The group will consist of area care providers, businesses, organizations and individuals passionate and knowledgeable about the child care deficit of the valley. According to Fabra, they may meet once every month, or bimonthly.

Fabra said that the Bitterroot Business and Childcare Summit, held last Thursday, was a first step in the process. It was the organization’s first thoughts and communication to the community to explain the need and goal. Next, they will work to create the process for the community to brainstorm solutions.

Fabra asked community members to, “come out on Dec. 8 to hear more about what that will look like.” She was referring to the organization’s upcoming event on Dec. 8 they call “Live! From the Grange.” It will be a “potluck with a purpose,” as Fabra called it. The event will take place at the Rocky Mountain Grange, located at 1436 S. 1st Street, Hamilton. There will be food, live music performed by the Bear Creek Boys, and presentations expressing the importance of the organization’s efforts to help the valley. Adult beverages will be available by donation and there will be a suggested $10 donation as the door. Child admission is free. The potluck starts at 6 p.m. and music will go from 7 to 10 p.m. All donations will benefit the Evergreen Preschool. The event will also include a kids’ glow party.

The Evergreen Kids Corner Preschool will retain that name and continue to operate as it always has. “We want to keep the historic lineage of that school as long as possible,” said Fabra. “It is important to us to honor our past while we are going into our future.”

The website will be down, due to the rebranding process. However, interested parties can contact the organization by calling (406) 363-1688.