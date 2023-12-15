On November 28, 2023 Donald Leroy Harris passed away Peacefully in his home.

Don was born on December 6, 1934 to Ward & Mayme Harris in Hamilton Montana. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1953. Don was drafted into the US Army in 1954, during the Korean conflict and served two years.

He returned to the Bitterroot Valley, to the love of his life. Don married Ethel L. Moe on March 22, 1956. Don and Ethel moved to Missoula where Don attended the University of Montana.

He worked for Forest service on the fire desk and worked as a spotter in planes, flying over the Saddle Mountain Fire and Sleeping Child Fire.

Don and Ethel, along with their children owned several businesses in the valley, Harris Greenhouses, The Flower Corner, Harris Wholesale, Bitterroot Evergreens and Harris Sand & Gravel. Don had always had a love of large machinery; the gravel pit became a second home. He always had a huge smile running his D9 Cat and he loved loading dump trucks. He always looked forward to seeing his gravel pit family.

Don loved the Bitterroot life, his many adventures included packing horses, elk hunting, fishing, and exploring the backcountry. Don enjoyed square dancing and playing both the accordion and fiddle.

Don and Ethel belonged to Five Valley Accordion Club and Old Time Fiddlers club. He was a very special guy that always had a smile and a hug for everyone, his laugh would brighten a room.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, Ward and Mayme Harris; step-mother, Elsie Harris; and baby brother, Larry Harris.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ethel Harris; children, D.J. (Karen) Harris of Victor, Darlene Harris of Victor, and Paul (Diana) Harris of Lewistown; his sister, Dovie Jobe of Portland; 9 grand-children 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Don will be missed by his loving family and many many friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 15, 2023 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the Daly-Leach Chapel. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 16, 2023 at the funeral home with a reception following in the funeral home’ community room. Private interment will take place at Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.