Class B, C Basketball – Darby over Victor, Florence over Philipsburg

by Scott Sacry

The girls and boys basketball teams from Darby and Victor squared off in Victor on Friday, December 15th. This traditional battle was a bit different this year with Darby moving up to Class B, while Victor is still in Class C. But this didn’t affect the atmosphere as both teams and fan bases were geared up for the matchup.

The Darby girls got off to a blistering start in the girls game, as they went on a 23-0 run to open the game. Victor settled down after netting those first points, but they weren’t able to catch up, and Darby cruised to a 43-22 victory.

For Darby, Georgia Fisher had a great game and led the scoring with 18 points, Sierra Reed and Hadley Heiland each had 8, Kimmie Berry had 3, and Natalie Anderson, Ella Bush, and Austin Hackel each added 2.

For Victor, Kadyn Allred and Nicole Bugli each had 5 points, Whitney Bugli, Chloe Pollan, and Cyrrie Ames each had 2, and Desiraee Neider added 1.

The boys game was a low scoring, defensive affair. Darby held an 8-1 lead after one quarter, but Victor found their groove in the second quarter and narrowed the gap, and they trailed Darby 17-12 at halftime. The Darby boys kept the pressure up in the second half and cruised to a 36-25 victory.

For Darby, Peyton Ehmann had 11 points, McCoy Townsend and Jordan Browning each had 8, Ben Martin had 4, and Leif Nelson had 3.

For Victor, Alec Rowlan had 7 points, Price Johnson had 5, Josian Berk and Henrique Nunez each had 4, and Jace Martin had 3.

The Darby boys and girls have two games before Christmas as they host Missoula Loyola on Dec. 19th and Superior on Dec. 21st. The Victor boys and girls play at Philipsburg on Dec. 21st.

Florence

The girls and boys basketball teams from Florence hosted Class C Philipsburg on Friday, Dec. 15th. Both teams routed the visiting Prospectors, and both teams are now 4-0 on the season.

The boys jumped out to a 28-2 lead after the first quarter and rolled to a 81-21 victory. Florence’s Tyler Abbott led the scoring with 17 points, Moses Smith had 10, Bridger Alexander and Brody Duchien each scored 8, Levi Winters and Jake Schneiter each scored 7 points, and Cole Fray-Pamanter, Quintan Monaco, and Kade Anderson each added 6.

The girls also routed Philipsburg, winning 79-32, thanks in part to a 25-6 second quarter.

Florence’s Maggie Schneiter led the way with 19 points, Emory Ralston had 11, Kenzy Pickering had 10, Taylor Pyette and Heidi Lambson each had 8, Kendyl Meinhold and Alyx Monaco each had 6, Shelby Crocker had 4, Olivia Coulter had 3, Madigan Hurlburt and Taryn Appelhans each added 2.