Class A Basketball – Hamilton, Corvallis in East vs West Tip-Off

by Scott Sacry

The girls and boys basketball teams from Hamilton and Corvallis participated in the Class A East vs West Tip-Off Tournament in Hamilton on Dec. 15th & 16th. As the name indicates, Class A teams from the West played Class A teams from the East in an event hosted by Hamilton.

The Hamilton girls won one game and lost one game. On Friday, Dec. 15th they lost to Lockwood 40-65. Lavana Wetzel led Hamilton in scoring with 14 points, Madalyn Nelson had 7, Ashlynn McKern had 7, Ayda Griffin had 5, Meryn Leonardi and Taylor McCarthy each had 3, and Haylee McKern added 1.

Then on Saturday, Dec 16th they played East Helena. The Lady Broncs outscored the Lady Vigilanties 37-26 in the second half en route to a 68-56 victory. Hamilton had a very balanced attack, as Ashlynn McKern led the way with 17 points, followed by Lavana Wetzel with 15, Taylor McCarthy and Ayda Griffin each had 13, Madalyn Nelson had 8, and Bryn Cianflone added 3.

The Hamilton boys went 2-0 over the weekend, moving them to 5-0 on the season. On Friday, Dec 15th they defeated Lockwood 65-56. In a balanced attack, Cole Dickemore led the scoring with 19 points, followed by Canaan Magness with 17, Tyler Jette with 16, Jackson Jessop had 5, Jesse Villigan and Tristan Koerner each had 3, and Lucas Lant added 2.

Then on Saturday, Dec 16th they demolished East Helena. Hamilton jumped out to a 46-24 halftime lead and cruised to a 85-40 victory. Once again, Cole Dickemore had the hot hand and led the scoring with 20 points, including five first half 3-pointers, Landon Wetzel had 15, Tristan Koerner had 14, Canaan Magness had 12, Jackson Jessop had 8, Tyler Jette and Jesse Villigan each had 7.

The Corvallis girls played East Helena on Friday, Dec. 15th and lost 27-44. Brecklyn Jessop led Corvallis in scoring with 9 points, followed by Ella Varner with 8, Ericka Jessop with 4, and Autumn Benson and Jayde Venema each added 1.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 16th they played a tough Lockwood squad and lost 27-69. Ella Varner led Corvallis with 10 points, Brecklyn Jessop had 8, Briella Epling had 5, and Jayde Venema and Ericka Jessop each added 2.

The Corvallis boys played East Helena on Friday, Dec 15th. They outscored the Vigilantes 21-13 in the 4th quarter and won 74-58. Corvallis’ Ryan Hutchison led the scoring with 21 points, followed by Aydan Mayn with 15, Cameron Whiteley with 13, Bennett Boelman with 9, Drew Lewis with 7, Derek Criddle with 4, Camron Dela Rosa with 3, and Taylor Brothers with 2.

Then on Saturday, Dec 16th they lost to Lockwood 46-67. Again, Ryan Hutchison led the Blue Devils in scoring with 14 points, Derek Criddle had 10, Bennett Boelman and Aydan Mayn each had 7, Drew Lewis had 4, Cameron Whiteley had 3, and Taylor Brothers added 1.

Stevensville

The Stevensville boys hosted the Wildcats from Kellogg, Idaho on Tuesday, Dec. 12th. The game was close after one quarter as Stevensville trailed 10-12, but they went cold after that and lost 28-44. For the ‘Jackets, Angus Trangmoe led the scoring with 9 points, Treyton Patzer had 8, Kaeden Gum had 5, and Jake Gavlak, Kaden Wyant, and Gage Bierer each added 2.

Then on Thursday, they hosted Ronan and lost 32-55. Kaeden Gum led Stevi with 12 points, Jake Gavlak had 7, Angus Trangmoe had 6, Treyton Patzer had 5, Gage Bierer had 3, and Easton Hollis added 2.

The Stevensville girls traveled across state lines as they played in Kellogg, Idaho on Tuesday, Dec. 12th. The Lady ‘Jackets fell behind 7-14 after one quarter and couldn’t quite make up the difference, losing 33-53.

Then on Thursday, they stayed in Montana and traveled to Ronan and lost 36-48 to the Maidens. Shilo McLain Lampi led the Lady ‘Jackets in scoring with 16 points, followed by ALexia Perez with 6, Cheyenne Sannar with 5, Holly St. Germain with 4, Haylie Tolley with 3, and Emma McKoy with 2.