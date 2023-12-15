Tip-off tournaments open the basketball season

by Scott Sacry

Corvallis, Hamilton, Stevensville at Tip Off tournament

The boys and girls basketball teams for Hamilton, Stevensville and Corvallis all participated in the Frenchtown Tip Off Tournament on Friday, Dec. 8th and Saturday, Dec. 9th. These “Tip Off” tournaments are a unique and fun way to start the season as they give teams a chance to play other western Montana schools that are not in their conference.

Hamilton Boys

The Hamilton boys had a successful tournament, winning both of their games. On Friday, they defeated Ronan 67-48. Hamilton’s Canaan Magness was on fire, scoring 31 points. He shot an efficient 12-15 from the field and 6-7 from the free throw line. Magness also had 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Tyler Jette had 8 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds, and Cole Dickemore had 5 points and 7 rebounds.

Then on Saturday, they played defending Class A State Champion Lewistown and won 56-41. Canaan Magness again led the scoring with 16 points, while Tristan Koerner and Tyler Jette each added 13, Cole Dickemore had 8, and Jackson Jessop added 6.

The Hamilton boys opened up their season on Tuesday, Dec. 5th against visiting Columbia Falls and won 65-64 in a tight game. Canaan Magness led with 25 points, followed by Tyler Jette with 18, Cole Dickemore with 9, Jackson Jessop 6, and Landon Wetzel with 5.

Hamilton Girls

The Hamilton girls played Ronan on Friday and won 48-46 in overtime. Ashlynn McKern led Hamilton in scoring with 22 points, while Taylor McCarthy had 8, Madalyn Nelson had 6, Lavana Wetzel had 4, and Tricia Wilson and Bryn Cianflone added 3.

Then on Saturday, they played Lewistown and lost 36-62. Ashlynn McKern and Lavana Wetzel led Hamilton with 10 points, followed by Ayda Griffin with 7, and Taylor McCarthy with 5.

The Hamilton girls also hosted Columbia Falls on Tuesday, Dec. 5th for their season opener and fell 48-65. The game was close throughout but Hamilton ran out of steam in the 4th quarter to take the loss. Madalyn Nelson and Ashlynn McKern led the scoring with 13 points each, Taylor McCarthy and Lavana Wetzel each added 9, and Ayda Griffin had 4.

Stevensville Boys

The Stevensville boys have a young team this year. They only have one senior on the Varsity team, while six freshmen are getting playing time. On Friday in Frenchtown, they played Whitefish and lost 35-65. Stevensville’s Treyton Patzer led the scoring with 16 points, followed by Kaden Wyant with 7, Angus Trangmoe with 5, and Kaeden Gum with 3.

Then on Saturday they played Libby and lost 34-60. Treyton Patzer led the scoring with 8 points, Kaeden Gum added 7, Angus Trangmoe had 6, and Kaden Wyant and Kolton Kauffman each added 3.

Stevensville Girls

The Stevensville girls lost both games in Frenchtown. On Friday, they fell to Whitefish 28-54. Shilo McLain Lampi led the Lady ‘Jackets with 8 points, Cheyenne Sannar had 5, and Amy Donaldson, Regina Jones, and Harley Gilleard each added 2.

Then on Saturday, they played Libby and lost 30-45. Shilo McLain Lampi led Stevi with 10 points, Haylie Tolley had 8, Alexia Perez had 6, and Holly St. Germain, Cheyenne Sannar, and Amy Donaldson each added 2.

Corvallis Boys

The Corvallis boys won one and lost one in Frenchtown. On Friday, they played Browning and lost 59-70. Corvallis’ Ryan Hutchison had the hot hand, scoring 25 points, followed by Derek Criddle with 12, Bennett Boelman had 7, Cameron Whiteley had 5, and Drew Lewis and Aydan Mayn each added 2.

Then on Saturday they played Polson and won 57-56. Derek Criddle led the scoring with 22 points, followed by Ryan Hutchison with 15, Cameron Whiteley with 14, and Conner Ledge added 3.

Corvallis Girls

The Corvallis girls lost both games in Frenchtown. On Friday they played Browning and lost 36-68. Corvallis’ Ava Loran led with 10 points, Ericka Jessop had 9, and Ella Varner added 6.

Then on Saturday they played Polson and lost 37-40. Brecklyn Jessop and Ava Loran each had 11 points to lead the scoring, Ericka Jessop had 6, and Ella Varner and Autumn Benson each added 4.

Florence Basketball at Prison City Tip Off

The Florence boys and girls basketball teams traveled to Deer Lodge and Anaconda on Dec. 8th and 9th to compete in the Smelter City/Prison City Tip Off Tournament. Both Florence teams won both of their games in the tournament.

The Florence Girls played Charlo on Friday. Florence outscored Charlo 19-2 in the 2nd quarter en route to a 59-29 victory. Florence’s Maggie Schneiter led the way with 18 points, followed by Emory Ralston with 12, Kenzy Pickering had 7, Taylor Pyette had 5, and Kendyl Meinhold and Madigan Hurlburt each added 4.

Then on Saturday they played Stillwater Christian and won 68-44. Maggie Schneiter had a big game, scoring 26 points, Kenzy Pickering had 13, Emory Ralston had 9, Kendyl Meinhold had 6, Taylor Pyette had 5, and Olivia Coulter added 4.

The Florence Boys played Flathead Valley Home School on Friday and won 67-36.

Then on Saturday they played Stillwater Christian. The Falcons outscored Stillwater Christian 26-3 in the 2nd quarter on their way to a 66-41 victory. Florence’s Tyler Abbott had a huge game with 26 points, followed by Bridger Alexander with 10, Quintan Monaco with 9, Brody Duchien had 6, and Levi Winters added 4.

The Victor Boys played at Alberton on Thursday, Dec. 7th and won 42-32. Victor’s Alec Rowlan and Josiah Berk led the scoring with 10 points each, Price Johnson had 6, and Jace Martin and Henrique Nunes each added 2.

The Darby Girls hosted Plains on Saturday, Dec. 9th and won 45-32. Darby’s Hadley Heiland led in scoring with 15 points, Sierra Reed had 13, Georgia Fisher had 10, Kimmie Berry had 4, and Natalie Anderson added 2.

The Darby Boys traveled to Plaines on Saturday, Dec. 9th and lost 40-67. Darby’s Leif Nelson led the way with 12 points, McCoy Townsend had 10, Payton Ehmann had 8, Jordan Browning had 4, and Braydon Lundgren, Ben Martin, and Oliver Long each added 2.