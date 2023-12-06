Best country, best president

by J. Ward, Lolo

A young man said to me, “Trump is honest, he said he did cheat on his taxes.” No, said I! He got caught. Two-hundred-forty million dollars. We the people carried him without choice. We have two wars in the Middle East to pay for. The iRS should investigate anyone making over a million dollars. Trump cheated “we the people.”

Look around, see what city, county, state and federal governments do for you. Bridges, highways, a strong military, hospitals, medical research, airplanes, airports. We have help from our governments in times of trouble. We have the post office, social security, veterans administration, farm subsidies and more. Snow removal!

Joe Biden is our President. The leader of the free world. Thank God! A real man!

Quit complaining and see where you live and how lucky you are to live in this country. The people at the border are trying to tell you that.