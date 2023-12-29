Basketball around the Root

Stevensville

The Stevenville boys traveled to Polson on Tuesday, Dec. 19th. The young ‘Jacket team struggled against the Pirates and lost 24-65. Kaden Wyant led Stevi in scoring with 13, Treyton Patzer and Kaeden Gum each had 4, and Gage Bierer added 3.

Then on Thursday they hosted Bigfork and lost 31-65. For Stevensville, Gage Bierer led the scoring with 8 points, Kaeden Gum had 7, Kolton Kauffman had 6, Jake Gavlak had 4, and Easton Hollis and Angus Trangmoe each had 3.

The Stevensville girls played at Polson on Tuesday, Dec. 19th. The Lady ‘Jackets dug themselves into a hole early, falling behind 2-14 after the 1st quarter. They played the next three quarters even, but weren’t able to make up the gap and lost 32-47. Shilo McLain Lampi led the scoring with 13 points, Cheyenne Sannar had 9, Holly St. Germain had 6, and Jana Puell and Emma McKoy each added 2.

Then they traveled to Bigfork on Thursday to play the defending Class B State Champions and new Class A member, and lost 18-71.

Florence

The Florence girls played at Anaconda on Tuesday, Dec 19th. The Lady Falcons were outscored 16-7 in the 2rd quarter and were unable to make up the difference as the Lady Copperheads handed Florence their first loss of the season, 45-66. Maggie Schneiter led Florence in scoring with 16 points, Emory Ralston had 10, Taylor Pyette had 7, Kenzy Pickering had 4, Kendyl Meinhold and Heidi Lambson each had 3, and Olivia Coulter had 2.

Then on Thursday, they played at St. Ignatius and lost 36-43. Maggie Schneiter led Florence with 10 points, Olivia Coulter and Emory Ralston each had 8 points, Kenzy Pickering and Taylor Pyette each had 4, and Heidi Lambson had 2.

The Florence boys played at Anaconda on Tuesday, Dec. 19th and lost 52-66. This was their first loss of the year. The 2nd quarter proved crucial as the Falcons were outscored 10-22 and were unable to make up the difference. Trapper Oster and Tyler Abbott led Florence in scoring with 13 points each, Quintan Monaco had 9, Levi Winters had 5, Brody Duchien and Kade Anderson each had 4, Jake Schneiter had 3, and Bridger Alexander and Mason Arlington each added 2.

Then on Thursday, they played at St. Ignatius. The Falcons exploded in the 2nd quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 33-2, en route to a 76-15 victory. Tyler Abbott and Bridger Alexander led a balanced attack with 11 points each, Brody Duchien and Jake Schneiter each had 10, Mason Arlington had 9, Trapper Oster and Quintan Monaco each had 6, and Moses Smith added 5.

Darby

The boys and girls basketball teams from Darby hosted traditional basketball power Missoula Loyola on Tuesday, Dec. 19th. This is Darby’s first year in Class B, having just moved up from Class C, and games like this highlight the difference in competition from Class C, as Loyola is one of Class B’s top teams

In the girls game versus Loyola, Darby lost 20-86. Georgia Fisher led Darby in scoring with 6 points, Sierra Reed had 4, Kimmie Berry had 3, Hadley Heiland, Natalie Anderson, and Kiahana Hirman each had 2, and Lilly Bennett had 1.

Then on Thursday, they hosted Superior and lost in a tight game, 46-48. Darby led going into the 4th quarter, but were outscored 11-22 in the final frame. For Darby, Sierra Reed had one of her best games of the year with 14 points, Kimmie Berry had 11, Hadley Heiland and Natalie Anderson each had 7, and Georgia Fisher adde 5.

In the boys game versus Loyola, Darby lost 17-64. Leif Nelson and Payton Ehmann each had 5 points, McCoy Townsend and Brad Reasor each had 3, and Jordan Browning each had 1.

Then on Thursday, they hosted Superior and lost 34-43. The Tigers led going into the 4th quarter, but were outscored by the Bobcats 16-6 in the final frame. For Darby, Jordan Browning and Payton Ehmann led the scoring with 10 points each, Leif Nelson and McCoy Townsend each had 6, and Ben Martin added 2.

The Corvallis boys traveled to Ronan on Thursday, Dec. 21st and lost 50-53 in overtime to the Chiefs. The Blue Devils had a chance to win the game at the end of overtime but were unable to get off a shot as the clock expired.