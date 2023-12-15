Another successful Stevi ‘Shop with a Cop’

by John Dowd

For the third year in a row, the Stevensville Shop with a Cop event helped fill the bottom of family Christmas trees for several Stevensville youth. The event happens all over the U.S. and Stevensville Police Department Clerk Kristin Kruse said the idea felt like something that would uniquely impact the Stevensville area.

The event is sponsored by a passionate private donor, who wants to give back to children in the Stevensville community. This year, the event will call upon help from the Montana Highway Patrol, Ravalli County and Stevensville Police Department officers. This means the event will be able to take on more children than ever before. With all the Stevensville officers out for the event on their own time, the Stevensville beat will need to be covered by Ravalli County Sheriff’s Deputies.

The Stevensville Police Department is working with the Walmart in Missoula closest to Ravalli County, as they have done every year. However, this year Walmart donated an additional $500 from a separate fundraising event they held. The store also puts out goodie bags for participants of the Shop with a Cop event, along with other donations to the program.

To make the event happen, and to find children to participate, the police department distributes a form to the counselors of the Stevensville schools. Children from kindergarten through 12th grade are able to participate in the event. Organizers look for children that will gain the most from the experience. According to Kruse, “Maybe these kids need a positive experience with a cop.” There is no prerequisite for participants regarding income or life situation. According to the department, they simply want to provide youth with positive exposure to law enforcement.

According to Kruse, “We want them to feel like they are being chosen for something positive.” She explained that they treat the event with much discretion, as they don’t want children, or families, to feel singled out for any negative or embarrassing reason.

Each officer can only take two children in their respective vehicles, and this year the program will take on 16 kids. According to Kruse and Stevensville Police Department Chief Todd Schafer, much of the reasoning for the two-kid-limit comes from seating in the vehicles and the officer’s ability to “manage the situation.” In other words, Schafer comically explained, when the children participating are of a young age, “officers only have two hands.” He also said, “It’s more of a realistic look at what an officer can handle.”

On a Saturday in December, officers will drive the children to Walmart where they will help children fill their shopping list. These lists were made by participants with gifts for the child’s whole family in mind. There is a predetermined cash amount for each child to spend.

According to both Schafer and Kruse, the event always impresses them. Schafer recalled one middle school student who purchased silverware and plates because they “didn’t have good stuff at home,” said Schafer. “It was awesome to see them appreciating what we were doing for them.” According to Kruse, “there was a distinct lack of selfishness.” Schafer added that overall, “it is a fun experience and it makes us want to do this every year.”