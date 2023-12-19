A vehicle for a veteran at Christmas

by Jean Schurman

Hamilton Automotive, Western Rockies Radio, and a slew of businesses from throughout the Bitterroot selected Gerald (Jerry) Browe of Hamilton as the recipient of a 2011 Toyota Rav 4 through their Wheels for Warriors program. This is the second year a valley veteran has been awarded a vehicle.

The crew at Hamilton Automotive purchased the vehicle and then completely overhauled it, had it detailed, and by the end of the day, filled the vehicle with gifts for his four kids, a hand quilted quilt, and much more. Along with the vehicle, the registration for the vehicle and insurance was paid for. Towing, detailing, and gas cards were all included in the give-away.

Mariya Moore, the service writer at Hamilton Automotive, came up with the idea last year in honor of her son, Austin, a combat veteran who

passed away last year. She approached Nick Nichols and his son, Jeff, who own Hamilton Automotive about helping a veteran. A person from the south end of the valley donated the vehicle for 2022 and the program, Wheels for a Warrior, began.

This year’s recipient, Jerry Browe, is an 18 year combat veteran of the Marines. He suffered a severe injury and spent 18 months in North Carolina in rehab. While he was there, his wife and four children were here in Montana. When he returned home, they only had one vehicle to get around with and that wasn’t very reliable. Jerry attends college and needs reliable transportation for both he and his wife.

The family was very moved by Thursday night’s give away. They arrived in a limo which was very exciting for the kids. Dad was a little concerned that the kids might get too rambunctious in the limo but all went well. Santa was on hand to greet the family at Hamilton’s Christmas tree.

Jerry and his wife, Mikaela, were very appreciative and overwhelmed by the generosity of the community. Their children range in age from three to 10.