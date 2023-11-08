Will they celebrate Crystal Night?

by Ed Sperry, Col USAF (ret), Stevensville

Kristallnacht, 9-10 November 1938. The night when the Nazi Brownshirts led devastating attacks on the Jews across Germany. The Germans at that time were proud of Crystal Night. They rampaged through homes, synagogues, and businesses. Streets were littered with broken glass and a thousand Jews were sent to concentration camps. Seems we may be setting the stage for our own version of Crystal Night.

The Democratic Congresswomen, known as the Squad, are leading the way to generate hatred of our Jewish citizens. They vocally advocate hatred of Jews while displaying no concept of freedom to practice our different faiths. I am amazed that the Democrats don’t reject this little group. Surprisingly, the Democratic Caucus shows admiration and support for their tirades of hate speech. You doubt this? Then do a bit of research. Check some TV of Senate and House hearings.

Judging by the crowds waving Palestinian flags, it seems our society is sicker and more uninformed than most of us wanted to believe. History is a mystery to these folks. In 1948, the Palestinians fled the birthing of Israel. They expected to return after the Arab armies killed all the Jews. But surprise, surprise, the Jews won the war. Subsequently they were never welcomed by any of their Arab brothers and ended up in generational refugee camps. Mideast history has sucked ever since. They still want to kill all the Jews. They teach it in their schools.

Now it appears that even the Alphabet Crowd is expressing support for the poor Palestinians. They don’t understand that anyone such as a Queer or a Trans (their terms) would be ruthlessly eliminated right along with the Jews. Remember one simple fact. When given a chance to be free, the people of Gaza chose Hamas to govern Gaza. Hamas proudly states its Holy Mission is to kill Jews.

Non combatants, civilians, should always be given consideration during conflicts: but, let’s use a bit of sense. When was there any serious rejection of Gaza pouring unguided rockets into Israel for the last couple of decades? Our Jewish brothers and sisters deserve our full, unrelenting support. We are called the Great Satan by these Iranian stooges; if Israel falls the bell will be ringing for us.

Anybody know where the Squad could buy some brown shirts?