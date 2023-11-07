Violet Cox

Violet Stoddard Cox, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend to everyone, passed away in Hamilton, Montana, October 28th, 2023.

Violet was born July 29th, 1928 in Shelley, Idaho to Wilford and Ireta Stoddard. Violet was the 4th oldest in a family of 16 children.

Violet married Ellie A. Cox on April 1, 1947 in LaGrande, Oregon. They farmed in Grandview, Washington for three years, then moved to Jameston, Idaho where they purchased Ellie’s father’s ranch. There, they raised cattle in Wolverine Canyon and on the farm in Jameston. The family moved to Darby, Montana in 1968. Violet loved living in the Mountains. The Nez Perce was her happy place.

They had six children: Sheila (Leo), Janet (Loren), Mike (Carlotta), Jess (Donna), Wade (Charlene), and Karen (Warren). She had sixteen grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved very much.

Violet never met a stranger, she was a friend to all. She loved children and was always there to help them. Violet’s family meant everything to her.

Violet is preceded in death by her husband Ellie, daughter Sheila, granddaughter Kayla, grandson Shane, several brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life in 2024.