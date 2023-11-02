To the voters of Ravalli County

by Representative Wayne Rusk, House District 88

It has been an honor to serve as your Representative in Helena this past session, and I am today announcing my candidacy for Senate District 44, which will continue to include the communities I currently represent.

As our politics have become increasingly polarized, I have consistently struck for common ground—and found it. In the legislature

I remained steadfastly conservative and Constitutional amid the seductions of extremism and the pressures of partisanship—no matter what the scorecards of special interests groups are saying.

So come next June (the 2024 primary), voters will have a chance to trade politics as usual for someone who has and who will stand up—to either side—when party politics offer to undermine the public good.

In the coming months I will make myself available to hear your thoughts on the subjects that most concern us as Americans, and together may we continue to unite the conservative community of Ravalli County—and beyond.