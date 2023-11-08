Terrorist horror

by Jerry Esmay, Stevensville

Well, my concern about the terror-sponsoring country of Iran has unfortunately come true. While our President is reluctant to specifically call them out, everyone with any knowledge of the Middle East knows that Iran was behind the recent terror attack on Israel in the very least by providing the arms and ammunition. They have been the primary sponsor of terrorism for many years now. A number of U.S. Presidents have tried to diplomatically work with them to no avail. They are quick to accept money from us in the morning and then go on TV in the afternoon declaring “death to America.” Why the Biden administration thought the Iranians would act in good faith with the recent six billion dollar deal is beyond my comprehension.

This invasion of Israel by the Hamas terror group stands as one of the most barbaric acts in history. We have discovered that these terrorists slaughtered innocent civilians, tortured others and even beheaded babies. An unknown number of hostages have been taken with the intent of using them as shields when the Israelis attack.

While President Biden has tried to assure us that the Israelis will prevail in wiping out these animals, he has not been nearly as forceful as I would have liked to hear. Hey, some of these hostages are American. To me that means a declaration of war and we should be committing our Special Forces to work with the Israelis.

This had better be a wakeup call for us here at home as well. I have expressed concern about our open southern border for three years to include pointing out that not only are we being invaded by illegal immigrants, but the increase in illegal drugs to include Fentanyl is killing over 100,000 of our citizens every year. Additionally, I’ve tried to emphasize concern over the number of “gottaways.” These are the individuals we know snuck across but we were not able to intercept them. While the number of individuals in this category varies from source to source, I have heard a number as high as a million and a half. You should be concerned over how many of these individuals are from terrorist groups! We have been told that 150 known terrorists have been apprehended and returned already this year. We may be in for something way worse than 9/11.

Before I close, I must express my complete abhorrence for many American citizens who have come out in support of Hamas. These folks range from Black Lives Matter, 30 student groups at Harvard and members of the Progressive Democrat group known as the “Squad.” Talk about historical stupidity; anyone who doesn’t see the evil here should be kicked out of this country immediately.