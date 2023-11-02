Stevi STARS Gala 2023 and where the funds go

In 2018 Stevensville Schools led by former superintendent Dr. Bob Moore, proposed a bond to the community that would fund much needed renovations to the 120 year old campus. Understandably residents were concerned about the impact a new tax would have on their budgets. “After seeking the community’s input, revisions were made that reflected mutual priorities but did not include improvements to school athletic facilities.” This was said by Heidi Yaskus, parent of Stevensville students, business owner and co-founder of the S.T.A.R.S. (Supporting The Arts, Recreation and Sports) Foundation, a 501-C3 nonprofit organized by Yaskus, Sarah Armijo and Renee Endicott back in 2019.

The S.T.A.R.S. Foundation is currently aimed at raising funds for a paved track and tennis courts at the school. Stevensville parents Steffini Olson, Jane Bigelow and teachers Lori and Steve Lewis have since joined the foundation. “We’ve held yard sales, chili feeds, fun-runs and our upcoming Hall of Fame Gala Fundraising Dinner where graduates and faculty of Stevensville High School will be honored for their extraordinary accomplishments and contributions,” said Endicott.

This event will include a live auction of which 100% of the proceeds will benefit the S.T.A.R.S. Foundation’s goals. The foundation also hopes to one day fund a performing arts center for the campus.

“The price tag for the track project was last bid at over $600k and the tennis courts at $400k, but with inflation and sky rocketing building costs that will likely be higher,” said track and cross country coach, parent and teacher Lori Lewis. “Our student athletes are currently bussed to Corvallis to use their track for practice. We’re thankful to have that but these kids are busy. They have school, work and jobs and this eats into their practice time. They’re talented athletes, some have earned scholarships, but I’d like to see them have better facilities to help them excel.”

Members of the foundation cite that Stevensville is the only class A school in the state without a paved track. The tennis courts have crumbled and cracked due to groundwater damage and are also barely usable. “Stevensville has been so lucky to have tennis coach Bill Everett who has instructed many talented athletes over the years, some who have gone on to play at the college level. He has generously volunteered his own time over the years during the summers to host ‘open gym’ tennis instruction to anyone interested,” reported Yaskus.

Foundation members also point out the disadvantage of not being able to host track and tennis meets due to the poor and unsafe conditions of the current facilities. “These events are an all day affair. The students and school miss out on the revenue generated from concessions and our community misses out on all the business they would get from out of town visitors. These are people that would shop in our stores and eat in our restaurants. The success of this school affects the community in so many ways,” said Sara Armijo who has served on the school board and is on her third child attending Stevensville high school. “These facilities will also be available to the community members during non-school hours. Everyone could enjoy a place to play tennis or pickleball all summer long.”

Since the it’s founding in 2019 The S.T.A.R.S. Foundation has raised $150k through their events and with the help of one matching donor for the tennis project. “We are so thankful for all the support we’ve received from the town. Many small businesses have given generously whenever we asked. We do hope some of the larger businesses get on board as well,” said Armijo. “We are just a small group of people taking on a really big project and we need all the help we can get. This will happen and we’d like everyone to be a part of it.”

“We all benefit when our youth have better opportunities to develop their talents. They are measurably happier, you see delinquency, depression and antisocial behavior reduced when they are involved in extracurricular activities. Spending time with coaches who care and developing meaningful skills of hard work, teamwork and physical fitness all have a significant positive impact on their wellbeing. I’ve seen it in all of my teens,” added Yaskus.

“Although our own kids have or will have graduated by the time these projects come to fruition this will always be our home, our school, and our community,” said Steffini Olson, mother of two sons who have both gone on to play college level sports.

The S.T.A.R.S. Foundation is also pursuing grant money from larger entities outside of the community and would like to invite anyone who is interested in helping with fundraising projects, grant writing, or able to donate monetarily or an auction item for the upcoming gala dinner to contact them at stevistarsfoundation@gmail.com.