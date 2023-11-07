Stevensville’s Lampi signs with Rocky Mountain College

by Scott Sacry

Stevensville senior Shilo Lampi has signed with Rocky Mountain College to play basketball. Lampi has been a standout student athlete in Stevensville for both basketball and volleyball.

“I’m super excited to be going to Rocky,” said Lampi. “Making the decision was a long process and I’m glad it’s over so I can focus on my senior season.”

Rocky Mountain College is a private school located in Billings. The Rocky Battlin’ Bears compete in the Frontier Conference in the NAIA.

Lampi was impressed by Rocky’s academic programs and hopes to study either Physical Therapy or Sports Psychology. Shilo is the daughter of Laura and Dave Lampi of Stevensville.