Stevensville Mayor Vacancy

PUBLIC NOTICE

Town of Stevensville

Notice is hereby given that a vacancy exists in the office of Mayor for the Town of Stevensville. Town Council will appoint a Stevensville resident to fill the remaining term of the position vacated by the current Mayor. The term expires December 31, 2025.

A Special Town Council meeting will be held on November 29, 2023 @ 6:00 pm to interview candidates for the Mayor’s position.

Qualifications to serve as a Mayor are as follows:

*Must be a citizen of the United States

* Must be at least 21 years of age

*Must be a resident of Montana for at least 3 years

*Must be a resident of Stevensville for at least 2 years

Any qualified person interested in being considered for appointment to the position of Mayor may make an application to the Town of Stevensville.

Applications are available online at

https://www.townofstevensville.com/administration/page/mayor-town-stevensville

and at Town Hall at 206 Buck Street Stevensville, MT 59870. Completed applications can be dropped off at Town Hall or mailed to PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870.

Applications must be received by 12:00 pm, Monday, November 27, 2023. For more information contact Town Hall at (406) 777-5271 ext. 102

Attest:

Jenelle S. Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 11-15, 11-22-23.