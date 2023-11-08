Stevensville mayor stepping down

by John Dowd

Stevensville Mayor Steve Gibson has officially announced his resignation. In the light of health concerns, Gibson presented his letter of resignation to the town council, and explained that his last day will be Nov. 30. Still with two years left in his term, the town will need to fill the position soon.

Gibson’s letter was short and reads:

Dear Councilmember Michalson, Councilmember Lowell, Councilmember Brown and Councilmember Barker,

Regretfully due to ongoing health issues, please accept this correspondence as my official notification of my resignation as Mayor, effective November 30, 2023.

It has been an honor and privilege to have had the opportunity to work for and serve the citizens of Stevensville the past two years. I would like to thank the staff and Greg Overstreet for their dedication and hard work.

Attached is a memo from Attorney Overstreet outlining the procedure for filling the vacancy of the mayor.

Sincerely,

Steve Gibson

Mayor of Stevensville

As stated, the letter included several pages that go through the process which the council will need to follow to refill the position. Gibson has also stated that he will be available to the new mayor for advice and to bring him or her up to speed on town issues and policies.

“It is all to not leave the town hanging” said Gibson. “They can contact me whenever they want.”

The process leaves the town, and the council, with two options. The first is that they could decide to appoint the current council president, Bob Michalson. This option would then be opened to public comment before a council vote. The second option available would be to open the position up to applications. The application process would involve allowing anyone who lives within the town limits, who has been a resident for at least six months and who is at least 18 years old, to submit their application. Applications will be available on the town website and, if that is the decision the council makes, applicants will also need to communicate with the town clerk to apply. Applicants will need to go through an interview process.

The interviews, or appointment, will both take place during public meetings that will allow public comment.

“I think it’s important that people come,” said Gibson about the meeting. He said he thinks that it will be extremely important that the public come to give their voice. Gibson hopes the council will choose applications.

“I think that’s the fairest and most open way,” added Gibson.

Either way, the town will need a new mayor.

“I never retired here to become mayor,” said Gibson. “I don’t want to leave. There is still a lot more to be done, but it’s not fair to the staff of the town, or to my family, for me to stay.”

Gibson said he will be 72 years old this month, and has several grandchildren. He plans to focus on his family from now on.

The next council meeting where the decision on which route to take will be this Thursday night, November 9 at 6 p.m. in Stevensville Town Hall. More information about the meeting, and other agenda items, can be found on the town website.