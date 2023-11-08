Rocky Mountain Lab – EA on proposed expansion

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY

ROCKY MOUNTAIN LABORATORIES ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT

FOR THE PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION OF BUILDING J

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) is proposing to construct Building J on the NIH Rocky Mountain Laboratory (RML) campus in Hamilton, MT. The notice of availability (NOA) for the environmental assessment (EA) began October 30, 2023. The purpose of NOA is to allow the public and state and federal agencies to review the Draft EA and provide NIH with any comments within the 45 day comment period. The 45 day comment period will end on December 14, 2023. A copy can be found at the Bitterroot Public Library located at 306 State Street, Hamilton, MT 59840 or online at https://nems.nih.gov/NEPA/Pages/default.aspx . Comments can be sent to Mark Radtke, Division of Environmental Protection, National Institutes of Health, Building 13, Room 2S11, 9000 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, MD 20892 or emailed to nihnepa@mail.nih.gov .

BS 11-8, 11-15-23.