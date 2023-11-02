Radical fringe invades Republican Party

by Alan Lackey, Stevensville

Mr. Bedey is sounding more like Joe Biden every time he is quoted in the newspaper here lately. Just like Biden he is demonizing citizens that have a different viewpoint. A viewpoint derived from a concern about the state of our nation and a lack of adherence by both state and federal governments to the constitution. That concern makes you an extremist, a part of a radical fringe? I would guess many of you reading this letter are for returning to the foundational tenets that made this the freest and most prosperous nation in the world. Being America First would qualify you for Mr. Bedey’s derision.

To set the record straight for Mr. Bedey: The John Birch Society is not, nor will it ever be affiliated with a political party. The JBS believes that our constitution is the finest governmental document ever devised by man and we have this great nation to show for it. John Birch’s goal is to educate people about the constitution and American values. The JBS also encourages citizens to take action and be involved in all levels of our society to preserve our God-given liberties. It just so happens that the America First Conservative members that were elected to the Ravalli County Republican Central Committee were not affiliated with the JBS in the beginning, but after learning that their values aligned with the JBS, many of them joined. Therefore, JBS did not take over the RCRCC as had been stated. And, as far as the misinformation you have been given concerning what really happened with Mr. Nelson, a current America First RCRCC member would gladly sit down with anyone and review the minutes from those meetings.

As far as JBS embracing wild conspiracy theories, it is telling that Mr. Bedey’s source of information is coming from the hard left, the arch enemy of the JBS, because the JBS is known for exposing the truth and standing solid for Constitutional principles for 65 years. If standing for principles that built this nation is extreme and fringe, then the JBS wears that moniker proudly.

How does Mr. Bedey define conservative or Republican? Does a conservative or a Republican support the increased growth and influence of government in our lives? Does a conservative ignore the structure of Federalism where the states gave the federal government enumerated powers and retained all others for themselves? This is the system our founders set up to protect citizens from federal government overreach and unconstitutional mandates. Does a conservative misinterpret the Supremacy Clause by ignoring the Constitutional boundaries established in Article VI and claim that Federal law always trumps State law? Does a conservative accept that certain amendments in the Bill of Rights are unconstitutional, such as the Tenth Amendment? What’s next, the First Amendment? The Second Amendment? Does a Republican show disdain and ignore his own party platform when deciding on a vote? Does a Republican vote pro-abortion, fight extremely hard to allow non-citizens to vote (HB 402), vote against protecting Montana citizens from vaccine mandates and the ability to make their own health decisions? Does a Republican support legislation that would increase property taxes (HB 481)? It is little wonder Mr. Bedey is concerned about his voting record getting out there.

Mr. Bedey calls himself a Reagan Republican and believes in the big tent. President Reagan’s big tent was built on a common love for America and the love for liberty, not a tent built on compromise.

As uncomfortable as it might be, sometimes change is warranted.