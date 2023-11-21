Notice to Creditors – Mason

Carrie Van Dyke

107 State Street

Hamilton, MT 59840

Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Margaret K. Mason, Deceased

Cause No.: DP-23-126

Dept. No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Carrie Van Dyke, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at Carrie Van Dyke 107 State Street, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 17th day of November 2023.

/s/ Carrie Van Dyke, Personal Representative

BS 11-22, 11-29, 12-6-23.