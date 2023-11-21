Notice to Creditors – Crofts

Craig Mungas

State Bar No. 6746

Kelcie Peltomaa

State Bar No. 60058157

Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC

2809 Great Northern Loop, Ste 100

Missoula, Montana 59808

Telephone: 406-721-8896

Telefax: 406-541-8037

Email: craig@bjornsonlaw.com

Email: kelcie@bjornsonlaw.com

Attorneys for Steven D. Crofts and Ronald D. Crofts,

Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: PHILIP DEAN CROFTS, a/k/a Philip D. Crofts, Deceased.

Dept. No.: 1

Cause No.: DP-23-116

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to STEVEN D. CROFTS and RONALD D. CROFTS, the Co-Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, at ℅ Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC, 2809 Great Northern Loop, Suite 100, Missoula, MT 59808, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

DATED this 20th day of November 2023.

/s/ Steven D. Crofts

Co-Personal Representative

/s/ Ronald D. Crofts

Co-Personal Representative

Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC

By: Kelcie Peltomaa

Attorneys for Steven D. Crofts and Ronald D. Crofts, Co-Personal Representatives

BS 11-22, 11-29, 12-6-23.