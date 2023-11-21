Notice to Creditors – Crofts

Craig Mungas
State Bar No. 6746
Kelcie Peltomaa
State Bar No. 60058157
Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC
2809 Great Northern Loop, Ste 100
Missoula, Montana 59808
Telephone: 406-721-8896
Telefax: 406-541-8037
Email: craig@bjornsonlaw.com
Email: kelcie@bjornsonlaw.com
Attorneys for Steven D. Crofts and Ronald D. Crofts,
Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: PHILIP DEAN CROFTS, a/k/a Philip D. Crofts, Deceased.
Dept. No.: 1
Cause No.: DP-23-116
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to STEVEN D. CROFTS and RONALD D. CROFTS, the Co-Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, at ℅ Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC, 2809 Great Northern Loop, Suite 100, Missoula, MT 59808, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
DATED this 20th day of November 2023.
/s/ Steven D. Crofts
Co-Personal Representative
/s/ Ronald D. Crofts
Co-Personal Representative
Bjornson Jones Mungas, PLLC
By: Kelcie Peltomaa
Attorneys for Steven D. Crofts and Ronald D. Crofts, Co-Personal Representatives
BS 11-22, 11-29, 12-6-23.
