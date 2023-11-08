Notice of Creditors – Watts

Daniel Browder, Esq.
Browder Law, PLLC
217 North 3rd St, Suite J
Hamilton, MT 59840
Phone: (406) 361-3677
Email: browderlawmont@gmail.com
Attorney for Michael Noel Watts
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
In the matter of the Estate of Rebecca Lynn Kelly Watts, Deceased
Case No.: DP-23-124
Dept. No. 2
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-names estate. All persons having claims aganst the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, Michael Noel Watts return receipt requested, c/o Browder Law PLLC, 217 North Third Street, Suite J, Hamilton, MT, 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
Dated this 6th day of November, 2023.
/s/ Daniel Browder, Attourney for P.R.
/s/ Michael Noel Watts.
BS 11-8, 11-15, 11-22-23.
