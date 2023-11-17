Name Change – Ledford

​Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Micheal David Ledford, Micheal David Ledford, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-23-373

Dept. 2

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Micheal David Ledford to Micheal David Wilde.

The hearing will be on December 14, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 6th day of November, 2023.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: C. di Gleria

Deputy Clerk of Court

