Name Change – Ledford

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Micheal David Ledford, Micheal David Ledford, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-23-373
Dept. 2
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Micheal David Ledford to Micheal David Wilde.
The hearing will be on December 14, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 6th day of November, 2023.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: C. di Gleria
Deputy Clerk of Court
