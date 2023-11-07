Lady Falcons win Western B Divisionals

by Scott Sacry

The Florence Lady Falcon volleyball team won four straight Divisional matches from Nov. 1st – Nov. 3rd to win the 2023 Western B Divisional Championship in Eureka. They faced Eureka in the championship game on Friday, Nov. 3rd and won 3-1 (25-16, 25-22, 22-25, 25-18).

Florence has been on a tear lately. Since losing to Missoula Loyola on Oct. 19th, they have won eight straight matches, including winning the District 6-B Championship and now winning the Western B Divisionals.

In the first round of Divisionals on Wednesday, Nov. 1st, Florence defeated Plains 3-0 (25-15, 25-7, 25-17). Elise Schneiter had 3 aces, Ella Goeltz had 3 aces and 8 digs, Emory Ralston and Quinn Skaggs each had 8 kills, Maggie Schneiter had 25 assists, and Ava Philbrick had 3 blocks.

Then in the second round on Thursday, Nov. 2nd, Florence defeated Loyola 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-22). Elise Schneiter had 3 aces and 2 blocks, Quinn Skaggs had 12 kills, Ella Goeltz had 13 digs, and Maggie Schneiter had 22 assists.

Then later in the day, in the undefeated Semifinals, they played Eureka and won 3-1 (20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 26-24). Ava Philbrick had 13 kills and 4 blocks, Maggie Schneiter had 24 assists, Olivia Raczykowski had 4 blocks, and Ella Goeltz had 15 digs.

The Class B State Volleyball tournament is held in Bozeman at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Nov. 9th-11th. Florence will face Columbus in the first round on Thursday, Nov. 9th at 2 p.m.