Lady Falcons Win 2023 Western B Divisional Championship

by Scott Sacry

The Florence Lady Falcons won four straight divisional matches from Wednesday, Nov. 1st to Friday, Nov. 3rd to win the 2023 Western B Divisional Championship in Eureka. They faced Eureka in the finals on Friday, Nov. 3rd and won 3-1.

Florence has been on a tear as of late. Since losing to Missoula Loyola on Oct. 19th, they have won eight straight matches, including winning the District 6-B Championship and now winning the Western B Divisionals.

In the first round of Divisionals on Wednesday, Nov. 1st, Florence defeated Plains 3-0 (25-15, 25-7, 25-17). Elise Schneiter had 3 aces, Ella Goeltz had 3 aces and 8 digs, Emory Ralston and Quinn Skaggs each had 8 kills, Maggie Schneiter had 25 assists, and Ava Philbrick had 3 blocks.

Then in the second round on Thursday, Nov. 2nd, Florence defeated Loyola 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-22). Elise Schneiter had 3 aces and 2 blocks, Quinn Skaggs had 12 kills, Ella Goeltz had 13 digs, and Maggie Schneiter had 22 assists.

Then later in the day, in the undefeated Semi Finals, they played Eureka and won 3-1 (20-25, 25-17, 25-17, 26-24). Ava Philbrick had 13 kills and 4 blocks, Maggie Schneiter had 24 assists, Olivia Raczykowski had 4 blocks, and Ella Goeltz had 15 digs.