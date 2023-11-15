Joseph P. “Joe” Jackson, 90, passed away Friday, November 10, 2023 at his home in Stevensville surrounded by his loving wife and daughter. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the Stevensville United Methodist Church. A graveside service with military honors will be held also on Friday at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula at 3:00 P.M. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.

