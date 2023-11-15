Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Joseph P. ‘Joe’ Jackson

by Leave a Comment

Joseph P. “Joe” Jackson, 90, passed away Friday,  November 10, 2023 at his home in Stevensville surrounded by his loving  wife and daughter.  A memorial service will be held on Friday, November  17, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the Stevensville United Methodist Church.  A  graveside service with military honors will be held also on Friday at  the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula at 3:00 P.M. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *