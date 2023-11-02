Hamilton runs over Bigfork

by Scott Sacry

You could call it “The Lucas Lant Show,” or maybe “3 yards and a cloud of snow.” Either way, Hamilton used a dominant running attack to defeat Bigfork, 34-21, in their first round State Playoff game in Hamilton on Friday, Oct. 28th. Hamilton is the #3 seed in the West while Bigfork was the #6 seed.

On a night that was both cold and snowy, running the ball effectively and stopping the run proved paramount. Hamilton’s QB Lucas Lant had a monster game, running for 4 TDs and throwing another, a 66-yard bomb to Hunter Stewart.

Much credit to Hamilton’s O-line, as they controlled the line of scrimmage all night on the slick turf. Hamilton’s defense gave up some plays to a talented Bigfork squad, but they were able to make enough stops to get the win.

The first quarter saw both teams take their opening drives for TDs. In the second quarter, Hamilton’s defense forced a punt, then, on a 2nd and 1, Lucas Lant hit Hunter Stewart for a 66-yard TD catch and run. Bigfork answered on their next possession, tying the score 14-14.

Hamilton got the ball back and kept rolling, taking their next drive 65 yards, culminating in a Lant 30-yard TD scamper. After a missed PAT, Hamilton led 20-14 going into half.

Hamilton dominated the third quarter. On their first drive of the second half, Hamilton had the ball for over seven minutes and Lant capped off the drive with a 13-yard run. They then forced a Bigfork three and out and got the ball back. In total, Hamilton’s offense held possession of the ball for 10 minutes and 26 seconds in the 12-minute third quarter.

Hamilton’s second drive of the half ended in another Lant TD run, this one from 2 yards out. Hamilton now led 34-14 with 10:40 left in the game. Bigfork scored a fourth quarter TD to narrow the margin, but the Broncs were too much for the Vikings and won, 34-21.

Hamilton advances into the 2nd round of the Class A State Playoffs, where they will travel to play defending State Champion Lewistown on Saturday, Nov. 4th at 1 p.m. Lewistown, the East’s #2 seed, had a first round bye and is 7-2 on the season.