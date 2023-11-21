Hamilton – Infrastructure Projects Hearing

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BEFORE THE HAMILTON CITY COUNCIL

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Hamilton will hold a public hearing on December 5, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. for the purpose of obtaining public comments on its recommendations for funding priority of eligible projects under the State-Local Infrastructure Partnership Act of 2023. The Act provides that cities and towns in the state of Montana may apply for funds to maintain or repair existing local government infrastructure, including drinking water systems, wastewater treatment systems, streets, roads, bridges, streets light, and public grounds and buildings. Heads of City of Hamilton Departments were solicited for eligible projects. City Council will prepare a recommendation of the proposed funding priority of eligible projects for transmittal to the Montana Department of Commerce.

Comments may be given orally at the hearing or submitted in writing to the City Clerk before December 5, 2023. The public hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 223 S. 2nd Street, Hamilton. The public hearing also will be available remotely through the online/phone conferencing platform Zoom. Instructions on joining and participating in the public hearing are available on the City of Hamilton’s website www.cityofhamilton.net or by emailing cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net.

Anyone who would like more information or who wants to submit written comments should contact Rose Allen, City of Hamilton City Clerk, at (406) 363-2101 during regular office hours, or by mailing or hand delivering comments to City Clerk, City of Hamilton, 223 South 2nd Street, Hamilton, MT 59840 or via email cityclerk@cityofhamilton.net.

The City of Hamilton will make reasonable accommodation for any known disability that may interfere with a person’s ability to participate in this public hearing. Persons needing an accommodation must notify Rose Allen no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, December 4, 2023 which will allow adequate time to make needed arrangements.

BS 11-22, 11-29-23.