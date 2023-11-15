Hamilton girls finish third at State

by Scott Sacry

The Hamilton Lady Broncs took 3rd place in the Class A State Volleyball Tournament in Bozeman on Nov. 9th-11th. Hamilton played five games over three days, eventually losing to Billings Central in the 3rd place game. They won their opening game over Lockwood, then lost to eventual champion Hardin in the next round. This loss sent them to the loser’s bracket on Friday, where they beat Glendive, then Frenchtown, to make it to the 3rd place game where they lost to Billings Central Saturday morning.

“On Friday, when we won both of our matches by a combined six sets to zero, that was probably the best we had played all year,” said Hamilton’s Head Coach Nikki Schlesser. “The girls really came together as a team during state. I’m extremely proud of them.”

It’s hard to believe, but before this tournament Hamilton had never won a game or even a set at the State Tournament. This year they won three games at the tournament and were the third best team in the state.

“We finished 1st in the District, 2nd in Divisionals, and 3rd at State,” said Schlesser, “this was a huge season for the girls. They are such a good group, this season was so much fun and we will be able to use this success to build into next year.”

In their first game on Thursday, Nov. 9th, they played Lockwood and won 3-2 in a 5-set thriller (14-25, 28-26, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13). Aurie Duncan had 14 kills, 14 assists, and 3 blocks, Mya Winkler had 11 kills and 6 blocks, Ciara Hanley had 9 kills and 13 digs, and Cierra Cole had 5 aces.

This win sent them to the next round where they lost to Hardin 0-3 (18-25, 13-25, 18-25). Ciara Hanley had 8 kills and 8 digs, Dawsyn Ekin had 16 assists and 2 aces, Mya Winkler had 4 kills, 5 blocks, and 10 digs, Aurie Duncan had 16 assists and 2 aces.

After this loss they played Glendive on Friday in the loser out bracket and won 3-0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-17). Cierra Cole had 3 aces and 13 digs, Aurie Duncan had 2 aces and 6 kills, Ciara Hanley had 8 kills and 5 digs, Mya Winkler had 6 kills and 5 blocks, Jenna Ellis had 4 blocks, and Layna Price had 17 digs.

This win sent them forward to play Frenchtown on Friday night. Hamilton won 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-11). This was a major win for Hamilton, as Frenchtown had beaten them twice in Divisionals the week before. “They walked into that game knowing that they were going to win,” said Schlesser. “They played with so much confidence, but they were also relaxed and poised – it was cool to watch.”

Mya Winkler had 4 aces, 8 kills, and 3 blocks, Cierra Cole had 4 aces, Dawsyn Ekin had 2 aces and 10 assists, Ciara Hanley had 5 kills and 8 digs, Aurie Duncan had 6 kills, 9 assists and 3 blocks, and Jenna Ellis had 5 kills and 3 blocks.

Finally, they played Billings Central and lost 1-3 (10-25, 11-25, 25-23, 9-25). Layna Price had 14 digs, Dawsyn Ekin had 8 assists and 5 digs, Aurie Duncan had 6 kills and 6 assists, Mya Winkler had 3 kills and 4 blocks, and Cierra Cole had 7 aces and 3 kills.