Hamilton girls 2nd in Divisionals, on to State

by Scott Sacry

The Hamilton Lady Broncs took home the runner-up trophy in the Western A Divisionals in Polson on Saturday, Nov. 11th. In the championship game, they lost to Frenchtown 0-3.

The Lady Broncs had to play a lot of volleyball in the tournament, playing six games over three days. In the first round they defeated Columbia Falls 3-0 (25-23, 26-24, 25-14). Aurie Duncan had 11 kills and 12 assists, Mya Winkler had 4 aces, and Dawsyn Ekin had 17 assists.

Then in the second round, they lost to Frenchtown 0-3 (20-25, 21-25, 9-25). This loss sent them to the loser out bracket where they defeated Bigfork 3-1 (16-25, 25-13, 25-15, 25-21). Ciara Hanley had 8 kills, Dawsyn Ekin had 12 assists and 12 digs, Aurie Duncan had 15 assists, 4 blocks, and 8 kills, and Mya Winkler had 9 kills, 4 blocks, and 13 digs.

This win sent them to the 3rd/4th place game where they defeated Polson 3-0 (25-16, 28-26, 26-24). This win sent them to the loser out semifinal game where they defeated Whitefish in a five set thriller 3-2 (23-25, 25-19, 25-17, 23-25, 15-11). Mya Winkler had 17 kills and 4 blocks, Aurie Duncan had 13 digs, 13 kills, and 15 assists, and Dawsyn Ekin had 31 assists.

Then finally, they faced Frenchtown again in the Championship game. Since they were coming from the loser’s side of the bracket, they would have needed to beat Frenchtown twice to take the title, but Frenchtown has been playing some of their best volleyball of the season and defeated Hamilton again 3-0.

The Class A State Volleyball tournament is held in Bozeman at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Nov. 9th-11th. Hamilton will face Lockwood in the first round on Thursday, Nov. 9th at 10 a.m.