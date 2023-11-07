Hamilton Broncs fall short at Lewistown

by Scott Sacry

The Hamilton Broncs football team ended another successful season in Lewistown on Saturday, Nov. 4th, losing 13-36 to the defending State Champions. The Broncs fought hard, but they weren’t able to generate enough offense to stay with Lewistown. The Broncs had a lot of injuries this season, but players stepped in and helped Hamilton make a playoff run. Hamilton ended the season 7-3, winning a playoff game against Bigfork, and making it to the Class A state quarterfinals.