Florence girls take 4th at State

by Scott Sacry

The Florence Lady Falcons took 4th place in the Class B State Volleyball Tournament in Bozeman on Nov. 9th-11th. Florence lost their opening game to Columbus on Thursday, sending them to the loser out bracket on Friday.

Friday turned into a busy day as Florence ended up playing three games. First they defeated Fairview in the morning, then Fairfield in the afternoon. These two wins sent them to the 4th place game where they met Columbus again. This match was much closer, but they lost in five sets and took 4th place.

In their first game with Columbus on Thursday, Nov. 9th, Florence lost 0-3 (14-25, 17-25, 14-25). Ava Philbrick had 6 kills and 4 blocks, Maggie Schneiter had 8 assists and 8 digs, and Olivia Coulter had 3 assists and 7 digs.

This loss sent them to play Fairview on Friday morning, where they won 3-1 (25-16, 21-25, 27-25, 25-9). Quinn Skaggs had 4 aces, 9 kills, and 3 blocks, Ella Goeltz had 16 digs, Emma Mickelson had 3 aces, Maggie Schneiter had 26 assists and 20 digs, Ava Philbrick had 12 kills and 3 blocks, and Emory Ralston had 9 kills.

This win advanced them forward in the loser’s bracket to face Fairfield on Friday afternoon, where they won 3-1 (25-14, 26-24, 23-25, 25-17). Maggie Schneiter had 28 assists and 14 digs, Quinn Skaggs had 13 kills, Ava Philbrick had 7 kills and 6 blocks, Taylor Pyette had 16 digs, and Ella Goeltz had 24 digs.

This win sent them to the fourth place game where they met Columbus again and lost 2-3 (20-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-18, 5-15). Elise Schneiter had 10 kills and 4 blocks, Olivia Raczykowski had 6 assists and 14 digs, Maggie Schneiter had 23 assists and 18 digs, and Ava Philbrick had 11 kills and 7 blocks.