‘Doc’s’ story – a life of service

by John Dowd

Fortunately, military service in this country is often looked at in a favorable light. Though not always, servicemen and women are recognized for their heroism and bravery in the face of elements that could very likely end their lives. However, there are many elements of service that go unrecognized and untold, stories that shape the rest of soldiers’ lives, both by what they did and what they saw.

Many people in the Bitterroot Valley are familiar with Brothers Mortuary and Crematory. However, the story of the man behind the business, and what led him to it, are less known.

Ron Brothers opened the mortuary in 2007, after he purchased the business from the former owners. It was originally called Dowling Funeral Home, and the business had been around since 1916. For ten years prior, Brothers managed the funeral home, and it felt like a good fit to take over the business after the former owners were gaining in their age. After he bought it, Brothers changed the name of the business to Brothers Mortuary and Crematory. It has been operating ever since, but the reason Brothers opened it likely came from his experience in the military.

Originally from Kalispell, he said that he was “gung ho” to join the service, and did so “right out of high school,” because it would pay for his further education. He served between 1986 and 1991 as a Navy Corpsman who trained with and provided direct medical support to Marine Expeditionary units.

“It’s a unique position within the Marine Corps,” said Brothers.

Through it, he got the opportunity to travel over much of the Middle East and in other parts of the world. During his service, he was involved in several key events. Several of these events changed his life and would leave him with some dark images of life that he said he can never forget. Afterwards, Brothers found his service would affect his path the rest of his life, in more ways than just his training.

Brothers’ position meant he was privy to significant medical training, and was tasked with providing direct medical care on the front lines. He also had the opportunity to run around with the Marines, and even took a lot of photos during his service.

“I was amazed at what I was able to do,” said Brothers.

He described one event where, helicopter-bound, they landed on the island of Failaka, Kuwait in August of 1990. He described that they hit the island so hard that there was little resistance. Much of the island was “softened” by bombardment from the U.S.S. Missouri before the Marines’ arrival. After the island surrendered, Brothers was among the forces that took prisoners and the islanders were expelled to the mainland.

After his service, and experiences like that in the Battle of Failaka, Brothers found a desire to pursue a medical field. Eventually, following that career he discovered within himself a great desire to help others.

Brothers got out and wanted to continue with his medical training.

“I was in the medical field and I wanted to save people,” said Bothers.

He did some shadowing and found himself working with several morticians and pathologists. He discovered that he was still helping people and the surgical side became a draw to him, as well as the human side. At some point, a friend suggested that he continue on to become a mortician himself. This was originally a comment which made him laugh. However, the idea grew on him.

For him, helping people through tough times “and the surgical side through embalming,” led him to find that the job might be a great fit.

“If you really want an understanding of physiology, you want to study gross anatomy,” he said. He explained that there are few other professions in the medical field that grant such a grasp of the inside of a human body. In fact, a friend of his worked with him for a while and ended up becoming a medical doctor. The friend told Brothers the practice and experience he gained from working with Brothers at the mortuary was a great foundation for his understanding of anatomy. He uses what he learned every day to help save people.

However, more than the intellectual curiosity fulfilled by the surgical side, Brothers found that the most important aspect of the job, to him, was simply being there for people.

“Being able to help the family at the time they are grieving and just being there,” said Brothers. And that was why he stuck with the career.

He believes this is in part a result of his military career.

“It helped me understand people in different aspects of their life, including grief. And grief is not only in death.”

Brothers believes that unresolved grief causes many of the troubles people experience in life, and that in being able to be there for people in a time they need someone the most, he can help alleviate some of those things down the road.

Brothers also expressed that addressing grief is a huge challenge for many returning veterans.

“I am trying to normalize where people can talk about it and not resort to self harm,” stated Brothers. According to him, many veterans find it difficult to speak in a setting where they feel understood. Many who have not served are understandably less able to relate to the troubling experiences soldiers have than fellow veterans. He also believes that many veterans do not want to sound like they are bragging about the experiences they have had, and can feel embarrassed about expressing emotion over what they have seen. “It never goes away, but we can lessen the effects and learn to manage them,” said Brothers.

He also said that, in his proclivity for kindness to others, Brothers has also found a proclivity for embalming and what it can do for those left behind by ones who have passed. He said that the process helps bring families peace.

“It gives someone the ability to have a final look at somebody before they are buried. Some people really need that,” said Brothers.

After his experience in the military, he said seeing the deceased has been less of a shock for him then it might have been for someone else. “It prepares you for a lot,” said Brothers about military service.

Brothers said much of his job as a mortician is caretaking of the body and doing so in a respectful manner that the families can trust.

“Seeing the family taken care of so well,” said Brothers, is what his job is all about.

Having stayed in Montana and doing the job he does, Brothers said he is very fulfilled. He especially enjoys “the individualism of the people,’’ and how everyone is so unique. His career has allowed him to meet many really nice people, which he attributes to “that Montana aesthetic, it brings the best out in them.”

Parties interested in reaching out to Brothers at Brothers Mortuary and Crematory, in Hamilton, can call (406) 363-1111.