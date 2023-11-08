Daines’ reports confusing

by Howard R. Anderson, Hamilton

I keep getting e-mails from Senator Daines telling me all the good things he is doing for Montana, including a bill to do away with three key Wilderness Study areas, S2216. He calls it the “Montana Sportsmen Conservation Act.” This would strip protections from 100,000 acres of already protected lands. Frankly, I see it as another bad idea on the part of Senator Daines.

Senator Daines has not learned that recreation dollars are what keeps Montana full of tourists. Further, our Republican politicians have failed to realize the value of the recreation dollar to the state of Montana as one of our leading industries. Wilderness areas and National Parks are what Montana is noted for. It’s what people from all over the world come here to see.

84% of Montanans support protecting these Wilderness Study areas. Senator Daines needs to tube S2216 and get with the 84%.