Corvallis football ‘feeling good’, will host Laurel

by Scott Sacry

Corvallis football begins their postseason on Saturday, Nov. 4th as they host Laurel, the East’s #3 seed. The Blue Devils are coming off a 7-1 regular season and are the West’s #2 seed, and they received a bye in the first round. Laurel is 8-2 on the season and is coming off a 35-7 victory over Glendive in the first round. Laurel’s two losses came to Lewistown and Billings Central, and since losing to Billings Central on Sept. 15th, they have won six straight games.

Corvallis head coach Josh McCrossin said, “Our team is feeling good coming out of a first round bye, and we are excited for the opportunity to host Laurel. Laurel has a strong OL/DL group and has plenty of talent on the perimeter, but we know that we’re a physical team with some talented skill positions as well, so we’re expecting a tough game the whole way through.” Kickoff is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4th in Corvallis.