by Susan McCreary, Stevensville

The front page photograph on the October 18, 2023 Bitterroot Star, showing the newly elected officers of the Ravalli County Republican Central Committee (RCRCC) being sworn into office, is the perfect picture of Cancel Culture. I have been a member of RCRCC since September of 2017, and have been Education vice-chair since joining. On September 29, 2023, I resigned as Education vice-chair, had my resignation signed and notarized and hand delivered to Chairman Terry Nelson.

There are 24 Voting Precincts in Ravalli County, with the Republican and Democratic Parties each having a central committee, made up of a man and a woman from each voting precinct. I live in Stevensville, Voting Precinct 20, and with Rob Garding (deceased), he and I represented the people of Voting Precinct 20. At the time I joined, many of the Voting Precincts had no one on Central Committee to represent them. But the few of us on Central Committee basically worked together for fundraising and were successful in getting Republican candidates elected.

Enter the Cancel Culture John Birch Society card carriers. In order to be part of Cancel Culture, you have to believe that there is no actual or definite truth. Truth, to them, is what they believe to be truth, and they rant out their anger, rage and venom on those who disagree with them. It is ironic that those who hold to their own truth, claim to be Christians. God in His book says He is Truth. In order to be a Christian, one has to believe in the Lord Jesus Christ, repent of their sin, then, you are washed clean by the cleansing flood of God’s love, grace and redemption. The old life is washed away, and new life in Christ Jesus is given you, with the desire to read God’s word, follow His teachings and treat others with the love of Jesus Christ in your heart. Thus you bring forth good fruit to the glory of God.

But the “christians” of Cancel Culture only bring forth the fruit of humanistic thinking which includes pride, haughtiness and selfishness. As Cancel Culture began to drift into the RCRCC, beginning with the John Birch Society, and their teaching by Robert Brown and how he depicted the US Constitution, they slowly began to push for “vetting” of candidates, and name calling of other fellow Republicans who did not agree with them. Our Chairman at the time never tried to dampen or stop the wave of hostility against other members of RCRCC. Republicans in RCRCC were gradually pushed out, the empty Voting Precincts were filled with new members of the Cancel Culture, who willingly drank the “Kool Aid” of the false and misleading truths.

Eventually the evil at RCRCC meetings was too much for me to stay and listen to, I was being harassed because I did not join them in drinking their “Kool Aid” (the flavor repulsed me), and I had to quit attending the meetings.

The article accompanying the front page photograph mentioned the Cancel Culture people were occupying the Republican Booth at the Ravalli County Fair (they were handing out their JBS literature). After two days they were “canceled” and evicted from the premises.

“We The People” of the Preamble to the US Constitution are supporting “Save The American West Dinner” to promote Rodeos and the wonderful people carrying on the tradition of ranching. The event is to be held at the Farmers State Bank Building at the Fairgrounds in Hamilton, November 10, 2023. Speakers will be our Montana State and Federal Elected Officers, elected by help of the electorate of Ravalli County, as well as candidate for US Senate, Tim Sheehy.

Hours: Special hour 4-5 PM, Dinner served at 5PM, catered by Anna Hudson of Frontier Cafe, Stevensville. Tickets being sold ahead of time are $55, and can be purchased from individuals and by going to “Save The American West” web site (Instagram). Even if you do not attend the event, your support is most welcome, you will be supporting the electorate of Ravalli County, and Rodeos of the U.S.A., as well as the community and county Rodeos all across Montana, and surrounding states.