Call for Bids – Stevensville Street Improvements Project

INVITATION TO BID



General Notice

Town of Stevensville (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project: Stevensville Street Improvements Project

Bids for the construction of the Project will be received by mail or hand delivery at the Town Hall located at 206 Buck St, Stevensville, MT 59870, or by email to the Town Clerk, Jenelle Berthoud, jenelle@townofstevensville.com, until Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. local time. At that time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read.

The Project generally includes the following Work:

Cold milling existing pavement, grading, utility adjustment, installation of base material and asphalt, sewer manhole, and pavement markings. The project will be separated into six (6) Schedules, with Schedules 1, 2 and 3 serving as the Base Bid:

1) Spring St. (East) – W. of Park Ave.,

2) Spring St. (West) – South of E. 3rd St.,

3) Spring St. (North) – North of E. 3rd St.,

4) Railroad Ave. – E. 2nd St. to E. 3rd St.,

5) W. 2nd St. – Lewis and Clark Park to Buck St.

6) W. 3rd St. –Main St. to Buck St.

Bids are requested for the following Contract: Stevensville Street Improvements.

Obtaining the Bidding Documents

The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is:

HDR

700 SW Higgins Ave., Suite 200

Missoula, MT 59803

To obtain Bidding Documents either electronically or hard copies, contact:

Devie Bessette with HDR at (406) 532-2200 or Devie.Bessette@hdrinc.com.

The contact person for design questions is:

Riley Lubbers, PE with HDR. He can be contacted at (406) 532-2229 or riley.lubbers@hdrinc.com. Prospective Bidders may obtain or examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 AM and 4:30 PM local time and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described above. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. Electronic bidding documents in portable document format (PDF) are available free of charge by contacting Devie Bessette at 406-532-2200 or devie.bessette@hdrinc.com. Documents will either be emailed or a link to a OneDrive site will be provided for downloading bidding documents.

Additional Bid Requirements

Bids must be sealed and clearly marked as “Stevensville Street Improvements Project” on the outside envelope or in the subject of the bid submittal email. Each mailed, or hand delivered Bid must be accompanied by a Certified Check, Cashier’s Check, or Bid Bond payable to the Town of Stevensville, in an amount not less than ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the Bid. Emailed bids must contain a scanned copy of a Certified Check, Cashier’s Check, or Bid Bond payable to the Town of Stevensville, in an amount not less than ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the Bid; the successful bidder shall furnish the actual Certified Check, Cashier’s Check, or Bid Bond within 48 hours of project award. The successful Bidder shall furnish an approved Performance Bond and Labor and Materials Payment Bond, each in the

amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the Contract amount. Insurance as required shall be provided by the successful Bidder and a certificate of that insurance shall be provided.

If the Invitation to Bid is amended, then all terms and conditions which are not modified remain unchanged. It is the Bidder’s responsibility to keep informed of any changes to the solicitation. Bidders must sign and return with their Bid an Acknowledgment of Addendum for any addendum issued. Bids that fail to include an Acknowledgement of Addendum may be considered unresponsive. The right is reserved to reject any or all Bids received, select up to six (6) of the Schedules or any combination of, to waive informalities, to postpone the award of the Contract for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days, and to accept the lowest responsive and responsible Bid which is in the best interest of the Owner.

Bidders are responsible for reviewing all Bidding Documents. For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents.

This Advertisement is issued by:

Owner: Town of Stevensville

By: Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 11-22, 11-29-23.