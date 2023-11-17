BRID 2022 Audit Publication

AUDIT PUBLICATION STATEMENT

​​The fiscal year 2022 audit of the Bitter Root Irrigation District has been conducted by Doyle & Associates, P.C. Certified Public Accountants. The audit covered the year ended October 31, 2022.

Montana Code Annotated (MCA) Section 2-7-521 requires the publication of the following summary of Significant Audit Findings. This is only a summary and is not intended to be used as an audit report.

SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT FINDINGS

The audit report for the Bitter Root Irrigation District, Ravalli County, Montana, for the year ended October 31, 2022, contained the following independent auditor’s reports:

The independent auditor’s report on the District’s basic financial statements was unmodified.

The independent auditor’s report on the District’s internal control over financial reporting and on compliance and other matters reported one finding.

PUBLIC INSPECTION OF AUDIT REPORT

The audit report is on file in its entirety and open to public inspection at the Bitter Root Irrigation District’s business office located at 1182 Lazy J Lane, Corvallis, Montana. The District’s management will provide a copy of the audit report to any interested person upon request.

BS 11-15-23.