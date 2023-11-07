Bitterroot soccer All State and All Conference

Soccer in the Bitterroot Valley was played at a high level this fall. This is evident in the Southwestern A All State and All Conference teams, as many boys and girls from Corvallis, Hamilton, and Stevensville were honored for their efforts this past season.

Girls

The following girls received All-state honors: Hannah Hughes, Hamilton; Holly St. Germain, Stevensville; Greta Gantz, Hamilton; Maya Peretto, Stevensville; Julia Seifert, Hamilton; Dawsyn Brewer, Stevensville.

The following girls received First Team All-Conference honors: Hannah Hughes, Hamilton; Holly St. Germain, Stevensville; Greta Gantz, Hamilton; Maya Peretto, Stevensville; Julia Seifert, Hamilton; Dawsyn Brewer, Stevensville; Elsa Miller, Corvallis; Lauren Nelson, Hamilton; Mia Faulk, Hamilton.

The following girls received Second Team All-Conference honors: Tricia Wilson, Hamilton; Gianna Ruprecht, Stevensville; Lily Uskoski, Stevensville; Farah Wyche, Corvallis; Taylor McCarthy, Hamilton; Anna Lewis, Hamilton; Addison Nobi, Stevensville; Megan Vasquez, Hamilton.

The following girls received Honorable Mention All-Conference honors: Abi Buoy, Corvallis; Ellie Hughes, Hamilton; Claire Uskoski, Stevensville.

Boys

The following boys received All-State honors: David Beames, Stevensville; Jack Hanssen, Corvallis; Eli Knight, Corvallis; Ryan Hutchinson, Corvallis; Dane Hayward, Hamilton; Evan Montague, Stevensville; Jason Chaplin, Hamilton;

All-conference

The following boys received First Team All-Conference honors: David Beames, Stevensville; Jack Hanssen, Corvallis; Eli Knight, Corvallis; Ryan Hutchinson, Corvallis; Dane Hayward, Hamilton; Evan Montague, Stevensville; Jason Chaplin, Hamilton; Cole Herminghaus, Corvallis; Alex Koch, Hamilton.

The following boys received Second Team All-Conference honors: Cole Fowler, Stevensville; Enzio Monnier, Corvallis; Myles Brondum, Corvallis; Fox Goodrich, Corvallis; Haven Oshell, Hamilton; Andy Purcell, Hamilton; Umar Sodagar, Stevensville; Jon Post, Stevensville

The following boys received Honorable Mention All-Conference honors: Chance Jessop, Corvallis; Jake Gavlak, Stevensville; Gabe Judy, Hamilton.