Witches ride again, through Stevensville

by John Dowd

Since 2015, a weekend in late October sees witches ride through Stevensville. Despite its spooky namesake, the event is actually about fun, family and meeting new people. According to event organizer Ginger Davey, the event has nothing to do with being scary and “nothing to do with religion. We’re just biking around, having fun and meeting new people!”

Davey started the event after seeing the same ride held in Hamilton. She thought it was a fantastic thing for the community, saying, “Well, Stevensville needs one like this!” With help from friends at work and family, Davey started the first year with just six people. It has since grown, and last year it saw over 50 participants. She believes, barring bad weather, it will continue to grow. Davey explained that she already knows of nearly 30 more women and several men planning on attending and several kids from Missoula College as well. She also believes the event has become a popular activity for younger children. Last year there were 15 to 20 kids that rode with them, and there may be more this year.

“It’s just something to do,” said Davey. To her, it can sometimes be hard meeting new people, especially over winter. That was the big reason she wanted to start the ride in the first place. She believed it would give people an activity in which to socialize, during the slowing months of the year.

Many participants dress up in witchy costumes, or don other varieties of Halloween-themed apparel for the ride. Participants can ride their bikes, ATVs, scooters or anything else they want. Last year, Davey said she even saw a girl riding her hover board for the event. “Everyone can be who they want to be and do what they want to do. There is no criteria!” said Davey. Participants do not have to dress up at all, and the ride can go as long or as short as people want it to.

Every year they start at Lewis and Clark Park, in Stevensville at the west end of 2nd Street. This year, the ride will start around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 and will follow tradition, riding out to the assisted living facility near the bike path into town, and then will head downtown, towards Burnt Fork Market. After that, the ride snakes through town.

“Come one, come all,” Davey likes to say. She hopes the weather will hold and the event will continue to be a huge success. Participants can just show up and ride along and there is often updated information on the Facebook page, Stevensville Witches Ride.