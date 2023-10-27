Volleyball Roundup Oct 16th – 21st

by Scott Sacry

Hamilton had two tough road games last week, traveling to Frenchtown and Dillon, who, along with Hamilton, are the top three teams in the Southwestern A Conference. First, they traveled to Frenchtown on Tuesday, Oct. 17th and lost 1-3. Hamilton won the first set easily, 25-13, then struggled in the next three, losing 19-25, 16-25, 16-25. For Hamilton, Mya Winkler had 12 kills, Aurie Duncan had 5 aces, Layna Price had 12 digs, and Dawsyn Ekin had 16 assists.

They traveled to Dillon on Thursday, Oct. 19th and won in a five-set thriller (25-10, 25-19, 22-25, 16-25, 16-14). For Hamilton, Mya Winkler had 13 kills, 6 blocks, and 14 digs, Dawsyn Ekin had 21 assists, and Aurie Duncan had 15 assists and 9 kills.

Florence hosted St. Ignatius on Tuesday, Oct. 17th and won 3-1 (25-16, 20-25, 25-20, 25-19). For Florence, Emma Mickelson had 3 aces, Ava Philbrick had 7 kills and 3 blocks, Maggie Schneiter had 13 assists, and Olivia Coulter had 11 digs. On Thursday, Oct. 19th they went to Missoula Loyola and lost 1-3 (25-22, 21-25, 21-25, 20-25). For Florence, Dia Jenkins had 7 aces and 17 digs, Elise Schneiter had 13 kills, Maggie Schneiter had 16 assists, and Ava Philbrick had 4 blocks.

Stevensville traveled to Butte Central on Thursday, Oct. 19th and won 3-2 (25-23, 25-21, 19-25, 23-25, 15-9). Then on Saturday, Oct. 21st, Stevensville hosted Dillon and lost 0-3 (23-25, 6-25, 24-26).

Corvallis hosted Frenchtown on Thursday, Oct. 19th and lost 1-3 (18-25, 25-23, 22-25, 19-25). On Saturday, Oct. 21st, they hosted Butte Central and won 3-0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-13).